I recently came across an article indicating that female participation in colleges and the workplace has outpaced that of men, although some fields (engineering) remain male dominated.
That trend got me thinking about gender — related issues in the contemporary workplace and about an article I wrote a decade ago, “women versus women — a fracture sisterhood? — and how much, if anything, has changed since I published it. Here’s an excerpt of the article:
Although I’d been urged — warned actually — not to tackle the issue of how some women interact with other women, it should come as no surprise that the “go for it” crowd won out because I have a penchant for stirring stuff up for a greater good. So, I plunge into an area that I’m as much of expert in as the captain of the Titanic on iceberg navigation. Here it goes:
According to a study by Judith Briles, Ph.D., 33% of women said they preferred to work for a man than for a woman. 75% reported being sabotaged by a woman. In another study, “Tougher for Women to Work for Women,” Wallace Immen reported that women who work for female bosses develop more mental and physical health problems than those who work for a man.
To get a reality check on this issue, I took it up with a range of folks. Here’s a snapshot of what I learned:
“Terry, it’s important to put the issue of women vs. women into context — one that includes the fact that woman often do support each other,” said Anne Litwin of Litwin & Associates. “Research has shown that women’s support for each other in the workplace is a vital factor in their success and emotional well-being.”
Professor Robin Ely at Harvard urged caution. “Woman managers tend to have fewer resources and less access to power than their male counterparts.
Others agree that there’s evidence of negative behaviors.
Pat: “Absolutely, there are issues Terry. I believe some women are the most competitive beings on the planet. They’re competing in so many areas: to be the best boss, the best mother, the best looking, and so on. In some cases, they become the guardian of their coveted spot, and that’s when it can get ugly.”
Tina: “Women go after each other about appearance and weight. More than once I’ve wondered how much I could have achieved if I hadn’t spent so much energy in my younger days (and even today) being totally freaked out because I gained a couple of pounds or got a blemish on my forehead.”
Sue: “Maybe the broader question here is competition. Is it good or bad? What are the checks and balances that keep competition in a healthy spectrum? I’m not convinced that gender has much to do with this.”
In a New York Times article, “A Sisterhood of Workplace Infighting,” Peggy Klaus wrote: “I’ve heard plenty of theories on why women undermine one another at work. Probably the most popular one is the ‘scarcity’ excuse — the idea that there are too few spots at the top, so women at more senior levels are unwilling to assist female colleagues who could potentially replace them.”
Another explanation is what Klaus calls the “Bootstrap Theory,” which goes, “If I had to pull myself by the bootstraps to get ahead with no one to help me, why should I help you?”
Nina: “The few times I tried to broach the women-versus-women issue with senior women in this organization who clearly have ‘made it,’ both emphatically denied this was an issue and said that even talking about it is divisive.”
Regina: “The subject of women vs. women is disingenuous if it ignores the race factor. “White women especially tend to be threatened by Black women. Black women who display the same styles as white women (assertiveness, for example) are labeled ‘aggressive,’ while white women are considered focused, a label that sabotages our careers.”
“Tough times bring out the worst in people. Between layoffs and evaporating job opportunities, we’re in a climate that naturally breeds an every-woman-for-herself mentality,” wrote Sylvia Ann Hewlett in “Ding, Dong, The Witch Is Dead.” “I’ve certainly seen some bad behavior in these bad times — from both sexes.”
In “Women vs. Women,” Tara Madden poses several questions: “What are men doing and thinking as they observe the battles of the unacknowledged war of women fighting women? Do men care? Should they?”
A man responded, “I think we do share responsibility. After all, men created the climate in which women compete against each other and for the few opportunities they vie for.”
“Sorry but I had nothing to add to this conversation, absolutely nothing,” said a man during a very brief phone call. “I know when to keep my mouth shut.”
“Organizations can do a lot to help women prevent the negative patterns by sponsoring all-woman retreats to raise awareness on women’s relationships and to help women develop skills, a shared vision and code of conduct for resisting the systemic forces that set us up against each other,” suggested Litwin.
QUESTIONS FOR A THOUGHTFUL ANALYSIS:
1) Given the gender trends pointed out in the beginning of this article, what could individuals — including men — and organizations do more of, less of or start anew to minimize counterproductive behaviors in the workplace?
2) From your observations and experiences, have things changed for the better or worse since I wrote this article a decade ago?
3) Are issues pointed out in this article the same or different in public versus private organizations?
4) What local women support groups could possibly benefit from using this article for an in-depth discussion?
