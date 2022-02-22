Howard: Yes, we’re there with you!

There are words that describe what I’ve done in writing this narrative. “Cherry picking” from other sources is one. “Shameless theft” is another. However, “writer opportunism” is the one I plead guilty to.
You see I recently came across a gut wrenching “Open Letter to LGBTQ Kids” by Pulitzer Prize winning columnist Leonard Pitts. It addresses the so-called — now brace yourself — “Don’t Say Gay” bill moving through the legislature in Florida.
Huh, “don’t say gay” — are you kidding me? I mean is this “Don’t ask, don’t tell” 2.0, the U. S. policy on military service by gay men, bisexuals, and lesbians, instituted during the Clinton administration?
Wrote Pitts, “As you’ve likely heard, the governor has thrown his weight behind the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill now advancing through the state Legislature. It says a teacher may not “encourage” discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.
President Biden blasted what he called a “hateful” bill. “I have your back,” he said.
This note is just to say that I do, too. I can only imagine how isolating and lonely it must feel, in the awkwardness of your adolescent years, to have a governor declare your sexual identity so abnormal it can’t be discussed in school — just when you may need to talk about it the most. If there’s some teacher you trust, he or she would now be breaking the law if you confide in them.”
Okay, stop right here.
I hope that what you just read rattles your sense of fairness and humanity. It certainly did mine so much so that to make a larger point, I decided to direct your attention to other examples of isolation and loneliness. We’ll conclude with comments from Pitts near the end.
First, and although they occurred during earlier times, the Pitts column on LGBTQ kids conjured up recollections of the isolation and loneliness experienced by folks who risked their lives in the struggle for civil rights in the ‘50s and ‘60s. They were the brave ones who participated in marches, sit-ins and freedom rides, often being spat on, called hateful names and pummeled with sticks, Billy clubs and firehoses. Jokes and intergroup humor helped ease the stress they had to deal with.
Fast forward. Not long after the terrorist attacks infamously remembered as “9/11,” I joined a “march against hate” in downtown Dallas, Texas, organized by the Muslim community. Now since my skin color was as dark as many of my fellow marchers that day, I managed to blend in without fanfare.
Thinking back, I will never forget that march, particularly the beefy, heavily armed policemen who kept a wary eye on us from the sidewalks. Nor will I forget the understandable uneasiness on the part of we marchers who endured hateful epithets from drivers by.
Later that week I visited a local mosque and was taken aback by the vandalized doors, broken windows and hateful words spattered in spray paint on the building. But once inside there was an aura of safety and camaraderie.
Our host, “Osama” (his real name) joked about the sudden “fame” he’d been receiving since 9/11.
“I had no idea that I had become so popular until I attempted to buy a ticket and board a flight to Europe recently. I even considered signing autographs for curiosity seekers before realizing that my name might raise a few eyebrows and attract airport security.” Laughter ensued.
Fast forward to two years later, a hot Sunday afternoon, same city, the other side of town. As I took my spot behind the LGBTQ banner in a show of support and solidarity, we turned the corner and for the next 40 minutes were showered with cheers and graffiti from hundreds of well-wishers on both sides of the road.
Along the way we laughed at the interesting gyrations and rainbow costumes, the unfiltered authenticity without apology, the expressions that, more likely than not, would be met with ridicule — or worse — outside that parade.
The temporariness of my experience hit home when I left the parade and returned to the “normalcy” of my world of heterosexual assumptions and privilege. For many of those at that parade, a return to the “the closet” and with it a return to loneliness and isolation awaited them on Monday morning.
Back to Mr. Pitts.
“I’m sorry the world is like this, but it is. So I need you to take care of one another. Maintain the courage to be your authentic, individual selves. Find the community that values and validates those selves, that accepts you as you are. The good news is you’ll find most of the rest of us there with you. As for those who aren’t, well, you need to recognize that there are some people whose approval you’re not supposed to have or want, whose rejection you should wear as a badge of honor. In other words, you will raise your voices and make haters hear you. That’s your only option when people try to impose silence upon you: Speak louder.
In the end, I’ll echo Leonard Pitts by saying in my “open letter” to those LGBTQ kids in Florida, and to all marginalized people for that matter, this nutty “don’t say gay” legislation is just another sad sign of the times. However, know that there are more good people in this world than bad people, and most of them are there with you.
Through thick or thin, they’re there with you.
Terry Howard is an award-winning writer and storyteller, contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The Douglas County Sentinel, The BlackMarket.com, The American Diversity Report, Hometown Advantage News, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the 2019 Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.