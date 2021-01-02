Dear Citizens,
On Dec. 7, 2020, many of you heard my name called in a recommendation to become Douglas County’s next fire chief.
Curious citizens sought to gather more information on me through social media and other various search engines. What they found was an individual who had gone through adversity some 11 years ago.
During the adversity, I reflected on my life, and made a commitment to be humble and understanding to needs of families and people.
I forgave the people who put me through the adversity, and I made a pledge to enhance the quality of life for the community I served. My entire life I have experienced adversity and never during that time did I run from it. Each experience made me more confident, caring, and knowledgeable. Each experience prepared me to lead by example, and ensure my staff work in an environment where they can maintain their dignity and advance their knowledge and careers.
A famous quote I live by, “Life’s challenges are not supposed to paralyze you, they are supposed to help you discover who you are.” — Bernice Johnson Reagon.
Now to properly meet and greet you and formally introduce myself.
I would first like to give a warm hello to the citizens of Douglas County. I have noticed the passion and love you have for your county. If selected I look forward to embodying those same qualities every day I work for your county fire department.
I also would like to introduce myself again. My name is Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette, I am a United States Navy Veteran. After serving my country I came home and started serving my community in the city I was born and raised, Albany, Ga.
In Albany I served as a senior airport safety officer, firefighter, apparatus operator engineer, captain, assistant chief, and fire lieutenant. During my time in Albany, I was asked by superiors to work as the fire chief of Cairo, Ga., until they found a full-time fire chief. While there we improved productivity of the department and raised the department’s training standards.
I returned to my post in Albany and sometime later retired with my full 30-year pension and benefits. During my time with Albany, we increased productivity and lowered the department’s ISO rating.
Shortly after retiring I worked at Albany State University as a fire recruiter for the fire administration bachelors’ program. I accepted a fire chief position with the City of Manchester, Ga., in 2014. During my time in Manchester, I have trained several firefighters, increased our department’s staff and productivity, lowered our department’s ISO rating, and worked in concert with state officials to fight the opioid crisis that is plaguing our nation.
I was informed of a great opportunity to work with Douglas County Fire Department and formally applied for the position. After going through the selection process and interviewing with the board I became excited about the possibility of becoming your next fire chief.
My qualifications are a great fit for the Douglas County Fire Department. If selected my main objective would be to improve the quality of life for the visitors, citizens, and organizational members through my experience in training and employee development.
My education includes:
• Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University in December of 2016 with a 3.66 GPA.
• Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Albany State University in May of 2013 where I graduated cum laude with a 3.60 GPA.
• Associate’s degree in Management and Supervisory Development from Albany Technical College in March of 2010 with a 3.64 GPA.
• Associate’s degree in Fire Science Technology from Albany Technical College in June of 2008 with a 3.70 GPA.
• National Fire Academy — (EFO) Executive Fire Officer Program Certificate
• GEMA/HS — 2018 Team Member “Georgia All-Hazards Incident Management Team”
My specialized training includes:
• Georgia Certified Emergency Manager — Georgia & National Reg EMT-E3421469
• NPQ Fire Officer I, II, III, IV — NPQ Firefighter I & II
• NPQ Instructor I, II, and III — NPQ Inspector I & NPQ Fire Investigator
• National Fire Academy — Executive Fire Officer
• Post Certified Peace Officer — Active, CPR Instructor-AED & First Aid
• Post Certified Arson Investigator — Active, Post Senior Instructor
• Ga. State Fire Inspector/Deputized Local Fire Marshal
• Awarded Certified Georgia Fire Chief
• Awarded Chief Fire Officer Designation, Redesignated 9-1-2020
• Health and Safety Program Manager
• Plans Examiner 1
If selected to become your next chief, the department under my leadership will embody the honor and integrity that is expected from the citizens of Douglas County. I will use my training and experience to foster a productive healthy environment for the women and men of the department who serve you on the front lines. Every day, I will lead by example, be readily accessible to my department and citizens, and I will earn your respect not expect it. We will improve our manpower, improve morale, lower our ISO, lower insurance rates, and save the taxpayers of Douglas County money.
A wise man once said, “A supervisor should inspire, motivate, and support.” I look forward to taking that challenge.
But the most important thing I will do while in the position is listen. I will listen to the staff and the citizens of Douglas County. I will do all in my power to improve our community for all citizens. We are all in this together. Thank you for your time today and have a blessed and Happy New Year.
Warm Regards,
Roderick Jolivette
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.