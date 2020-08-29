Is it just me or does anyone else feel like they’re trapped in some unending Twilight Zone episode or caught in a nightmare and not able to wake up?
The year 2020 has been like no other, with the equivalent of the 1929 depression, the 1918 pandemic and the 1968 race riots, all condensed in just six months of this year.
As I write this, a Category 4 hurricane is headed toward the Louisiana coast and an asteroid is due to the hit the earth’s atmosphere on Nov. 2, the day before the U.S. Presidential election.
This past week got started with Donald Trump calling on Americans to boycott Goodyear tires because the company has a policy against wearing political clothing in the workplace, including the Trump Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats.
Yes, you read that right! It wasn’t some digruntled employee or a consumer group calling for the boycott. It was the president of the United States. The poor widdle infantile narcissistic national leader got his idie, biddie feelings hurt.
“Don’t buy Goodyear tires,” Trump tweeted. “They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS (his capital letters). Get better tires for less!”
For what it’s worth, the company policy also bans Biden apparel from being worn. Another interesting aside — the presidential limousine, and most other government vehicles, ride on Goodyear tires. After all, it’s an American company.
And to make matters worse, his congressional lap dog, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), backed Trump on his anti-Goodyear rant.
Goodyear employs about 64,000 people, many of them in Ohio, the state Jordan is supposed to represent, and the state where Trump pledged in 2016 to bring back American jobs.
Can you imagine that? A U.S. president calling for a boycott of a U.S. industry that could put thousands of American workers out of jobs? People with any sort of brain have learned to ignore Trump’s tweets, but unfortunately, there’s millions of Trump-worshipping, brainwashed cult members who will do anything their great orange leader tells them.
In another Twilight-Zone story last week, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before the House Oversight Committee, and couldn’t even tell the group the cost of a postcard stamp. The hearings resulted because of massive slowdowns in postal service, including removal of sorting machines and mail drop boxes. The changes came after Trump raised concerns about the security of mail voting, a means of voting which he, and many other politicians, regularly use. Increased mail voting is expected in the Nov. 3 election since many voters fear exposure to the COVID-19 virus if they stand in long lines at polling sites.
Is it just a coincidence that DeJoy happens to own stock in competing package services and also happens to be a Trump donor and supporter, with no experience in the postal service?
Slowed mail service has caused baby chicks to arrive dead at farms and veterans to get their needed medications late, but you think Trump cares? No, his concern is finding a way to suppress voter turnout because he knows he can never win re-election with a large voter turnout.
Well, on the optimistic side, the asteroid headed toward the earth is only about six feet in diameter and is likely to burn up in the atmosphere before it ever hits the earth. I’m not so optimistic on the other topics I’ve discussed.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
