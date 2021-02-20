Weather has been strange everywhere this month, but nowhere more than in Texas. The Lone Star state was hit with the lowest temperatures in history and a winter freeze and blizzard, leaving millions without electric power.
The weather caused much of the power grid to crash in Texas, leaving everyone wondering why. The ultra-right wing media was quick to blame it on alternative energy. A popular TV host and spreader of conspiracy theories claimed the power grid crash was caused by windmills freezing up. Of course, his wild claims got repeated by the “sheep” who often parrot all the lies and half-truths on social media.
It turns out the story is much more complicated and under investigation. The failed windmills were only a minor part, since they provide only about 10% of the Texas winter power needs. But, hey, who’s to let the facts stand in the way of a good story, especially if the story disputes the green power movement and climate change technology?
According to what I heard on National Public Radio, a good non-partisan source of news, some of the blame is on the fact Texas chose some years back to have its own power grid, independent of the nation’s grid. The majority of the power sources knocked offline by the weather were the tradition ones — coal and natural gas. Much of the problem was caused by controls freezing up and natural gas’ tendency to lose pressure in cold weather. Added to that were the increased demands on natural gas from the many homes and businesses who use it for heat. The windmills did freeze, but it was a small part of the problem. That freezing could have been prevented if Texas had invested in windmills with thawing equipment, similar to those that operate year-round in Scandanavian countries.
I’m sure lots of investigations are underway and steps will be taken to prevent a future weather catastrophe, a once-in-a-century experience. It’s just interesting how right-wing media pundits are quick to hop onto any theory that will agree with their anti-science orientation.
I’m wondering if we may see future homes become more energy self-sufficient, with roofs covered with solar cells.
In the early days of electric energy, power generation was very much a local thing. Before rural electrification reached remote farms, the residents often had their own power systems. I can recall my grandparents talking about having Delco generators, which I suppose were gasoline-powered. They put out about 50 volts DC and were mainly used for home lighting and keeping the hen houses warm. Even public power stations were local, often in only single cities, providing power only during certain hours when people wanted electric lights.
Homeowners now can install solar power systems, using the savings on their power bills to pay off the solar generating equipment. Extra power generated is sent back into the grid, and in really sunny weather, an electric customer might find themselves with a negative electric bill. If this becomes the future trend, it would help preserve critical power grid for industrial users.
I believe, as I think most people do, that climate change is real and it’s mainly caused by emissions from burning carbon fuels. We have to go forward in the future, promoting new clean energy alternatives and finding new power sources. We don’t need to promote false theories and anti-science.
And, no matter what you’ve heard, windmills do not cause cancer! I recall some nut suggesting that. Anybody recall his name?
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.