Political debates became a part of the American scene back in 1858 with the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates. Abraham Lincoln was a member of the newly-formed Republican Party and was a candidate for U.S. Senate, opposed by incumbent Illinois Democratic Sen. Stephen Douglas.
The two politicians held a series of debates around the state to let people hear their platforms and positions of the day. Each debate lasted three hours. The first candidate spoke for 60 minutes, then the second candidate for 90 minutes. The first candidate was then given a 30 minute rebuttal period. The candidates alternated who would go first.
The debates were covered by all major newspapers in the country and helped establish Lincoln and Douglas, who both became candidates in the 1860 presidential election.
I was reminded of these famous debates from 162 years ago as I watched the circus sideshow on TV last Tuesday night, called the 2020 Presidential Debate.
Needless to say, if Lincoln were alive today, he would be embarrassed and saddened to see what has happened to his Grand Old Party. From the Republican president who freed the slaves, it has fallen to the depths of a president who sends coded messages to white supremacy groups.
Last Tuesday’s debate bore little resemblance to the orderly Lincoln-Douglas debates. It more looked like a professional wrestling match. There was shouting, loud interruptions and cross talk. Trump started off early interrupting Biden and ignoring moderator Chris Wallace as the newsman tried to maintain order.
Since surveys show about 90% of voters have already made up their minds and voting has already begun in many states, having debates now seems useless. Trump put on a sideshow that was reminiscent of the drunk uncle who shows up at the family reunion. His antics were an embarrassment to everyone and nobody could stop his obnoxious behavior.
People like to score the debates as if they were boxing matches and the winner always depends on who’s doing the judging. Trump supporters thought their “golden calf” put on the show they wanted, more like one of his rallies to bring out his cult followers.
Biden supporters could also claim victory since their candidate clearly demonstrated he has all his mental facilities and he’s not some radical left-winger, as Trump keeps claiming. I’m sure many Democrats cheered as Biden called Trump a liar and a racist, capped off by, “You’re the worst president America has ever had.” Biden’s fundraising soared after the debate.
What likely had most down-ballot Republicans cringing was Trump’s reluctance to denounce white supremacists. They were hoping Trump would say something to help stop the flight of suburban voters to the Democratic Party. But, Trump refused to speak against white supremacists, and instead, claimed all the problems were “coming from the left.”
When Biden suggested Trump condemn the Proud Boys, a far-right organization classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, Trump responded with something that sounded like marching orders for the organization. He declared, “Proud Boys: Stand back and stand by.” By Wednesday morning, the group was displaying signs and T-shirts with the newly-minted motto.
Although the debate commission said they are changing the rules to make the debates more orderly, I suspect many viewers from both parties will simply tune their TVs elsewhere. Meanwhile, the Mike Pence — Kamala Harris debate will likely draw more viewers and should be a tamer, orderly discussion. Stay tuned.
Winston Jones is a retired journalist living in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.