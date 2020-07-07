In the mid-1960s, the federal government ordered United States automobile manufacturers to install seatbelts in all new cars. In the years that followed, every state in the country, except New Hampshire, passed laws requiring passengers to wear seatbelts.
Many people back in those days argued such laws were unconstitutional and violated peoples' rights. Some claimed the belts were actually dangerous. They cited anecdotal examples, such as, “My uncle was in a car wreck and wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He wasn't injured. The trooper told him if he'd been wearing a seatbelt, he would've been killed.”
It took several years, but fortunately people gave up their lame protests, and today, nearly all automobile passengers wear their seatbelts. There's no question, seatbelts, along with air bags, have saved thousands of lives.
When I bought my first new car with seatbelts, I immediately started wearing them. I took a lot of ridicule from my friends, who refused to wear them. Most car owners I knew back in those days pushed their seatbelts down in the seat cracks and ignored them.
I decided to wear my seatbelts, because experts -- race car drivers -- always wore them. I decided they must know more about safety than all the naysayers.
Today, I'm hearing the same dumb arguments against wearing face masks to prevent COVID-19 spread. People are complaining laws requiring their use are unconstitutional. Some complain they hinder their breathing and they can't be made to wear masks.
The mask issue is getting politicized, with one governor threatening to crack down on cities that require wearing masks. Politicians are rejecting the advice of medical experts. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said he doesn't need the advice of the nation's top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci.
Even Republican lawmakers are now wearing masks and urging Trump to wear a mask, something the president has refused to do. He seemed to be wavering a little this week, saying he might wear a mask “under certain circumstances,” whatever that means. He said masks should not be mandatory, then adding he's “all for masks” and “masks are good.” Later, he again made his claim that the virus will just disappear.
Trump in the past has refused to wear a mask, mainly citing vanity claims about how he would look in a mask and what media would report.
Recently, Trump held a massive rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where his maskless cult followers jammed together, bare faced, yelling and exposing the entire crowd to infection. Free masks were given out at the door, but few people took them. Several Trump campaign workers turned up positive in COVID tests and were not allowed to attend.
If Trump really wanted to look like a leader, he would don a mask and show people he is “just like them.” He would set an example for his supporters to follow. However, his over-inflated, narcissistic ego will not let him wear a mask because he thinks it will make him look bad.
If the truth were known, he doesn't really care enough about his followers to set such a good example or urge them to wear masks. He's using his blind sheep followers for his own good. He cares nothing about his people, the country or morals. Everything is about him. His favorite adverbs are, “I, me, my.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.