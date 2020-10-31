The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy. Many citizens put their lives on the line 100 years ago when women finally gained the right to vote through a constitutional amendment. In the mid-1960s, the civil rights movement assured the right of African-Americans to vote. Sadly, too many people fail to exercise this civic right.
In recent years, turnout for the presidential election has barely topped the 50% level. In the 1996 contest, when Bill Clinton ran for re-election against Republican Bob Dole, only 49% of eligible voters turned out to cast ballots.
The last presidential election where turnout topped 60% was in 1968, when Richard Nixon was running against Hubert Humphrey. It was a year of turmoil and protests against U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. Perhaps that interest led 60.7% of voters to cast their ballots.
Both Democrats and Republicans claim this election is the most important since 1864, when Abraham Lincoln was facing a tough re-election battle with former Gen. George McClellan. The former Union battlefield commander led a group of peace Democrats who wanted a negotiated peace with the South. By the summer of 1864, McClellan was highly favored to win. Despite a major union victory at Gettysburg the year before, the public was growing tired of the huge battleground toll on both sides. Confederate forces felt if they could hold on until McClellan won the election, they could negotiate a favorable peace, which would give the South independence.
However, everything changed after Gen. William Sherman won the Battle of Atlanta on Sept. 6. It became apparent to voters the Union would soon win the war. Lincoln won easy re-election, with an electoral college victory of 212-21. Nearly 74% of eligible voters turned out in 1864 to cast ballots.
With comparison of this year’s election to the one in 1864, wouldn’t it be good if three-quarters of registered voters turned out this year?
As I write this, with nearly a week remaining in early voting, voter turnout has already topped the 2016 early voting mark. Pundits are predicting election day turnout will push this year’s turnout to record levels. Let’s hope so.
This year, voters are standing in lines and turning out in record numbers, despite administration efforts to cripple the Postal Service and spreading false rumors of mail voting fraud, in an effort to suppress voter turnout.
I’m hoping the voter turnout number may at least reach into the 60-%ile level, even if 70% is wishful thinking. The more voters who turn out, the more the result represents the will of the American people.
For people who still think their votes don’t matter, they only have to look back at the 2000 election, where only a 500-vote margin in Florida determined the winner. In the 2016 election, Trump was victorious only by winning slim margins in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania of only a few thousand votes.
More than anything, I hope the result of a the voters’ choice this year will be clear and unquestionable. Our country does not need any more elections decided by the Supreme Court as in 2000. We also need an election where the electoral college victory reflects a popular vote victory.
More than anything, we need a huge voter turnout. If you haven’t already voted, hurry out to the polls.
Winston Jones is a retired journalist living in Carrollton.
