Recently, I’ve been reading a lot on social media about “The Great 50s,” the era from 1950 to 1960. Naturally, I find all the postings interesting since that was my “golden years.”
I entered first grade in 1950 and graduated in 1962. When I started school, Harry Truman was president, and when I graduated, John F. Kennedy was in the second year of his term. On our senior trip to Washington, D.C., we all hoped we’d be able to get a glimpse of Kennedy as we toured the White House. Unfortunately, he was out of the country at the time.
Most of my growing up years, however, were spent during the President Dwight Eisenhower era, from 1953 to Jan. 20, 1961, when Kennedy took the oath of office.
It’s typical when you reminisce to give more prominence to the good and not dwell so much on the bad.
I look back upon the ‘50s as a time of innocence, when kids played all over town without parental worry and people left their doors unlocked when they left home. My family’s house did have rudimentary door locks and we usually locked them when everybody was going to be gone. However, it wouldn’t have taken a locksmith to pick them. They were locked and unlocked by a skeleton key. A ring of skeleton keys could be bought at any dime or hardware store and there was always one that would open any door. Strangely enough, we’d “hide” the key on top a column just outside the door. It was naturally the first place a thief would look, but our town had little in the way of burglaries.
Fences were almost non-existent also, at least between property lines. People did have fences around their chicken lots. Everybody took shortcuts between their homes and downtown. We lived on a hillside, overlooking the main part of the town. My shortcut led me through the yard of our cross-the-street neighbor, through another yard, to the top of a set of 80 steps that led to downtown street level.
We had community grocery stores that would make home deliveries. Men did the outside work and women stayed home to do the housework. If the family was lucky enough to have a car, the man drove it to work, so home delivery was a necessity.
Every family had its backyard garden, with varying complexity, depending on size. My family was lucky to own 13 acres of hillside land. We raised corn, beans, tomatoes, squash, okra, cucumbers, various greens, onions and many other vegetables. We also had apple trees, along with raspberry, blackberry, boysenberry and gooseberry vines.
Nobody talked about natural foods back then, because that’s all we had.
Kids played outdoors all the time in good weather. We organized our own games, without parental interference, and managed to resolve any conflicts without fights. When the weather was bad, we played indoors, with board games, such as Monopoly, Clue and Sorry, and card games like Rook, Go Fish and Animal Rummy. We had nothing electronic. Can you imagine? When we got TV in the mid-50s, the Saturday morning cartoons were all black-and-white. That’s all there was then, no color TV. Wow!
But the 50s weren’t all good. I lived in the coal mining region of southwest Virginia and our economy rose and fell with the coal industry. Our schools were segregated then, but our kids’ playgrounds were racially integrated. Kids knew how to get along together better than adults did. When we eventually got organized Little League baseball, the big star was an African-American kid named Willie Horton. A few years later, he would become a slugging star for the Detroit Tigers and five other Major League teams from 1963-1980.
So, as I write this column on my computer, look up word spellings on my iPhone dictionary and watch the World Series on my large, flat-screen, high-definition color TV, I doubt I could survive today in a 1950s world. But it’s nice to think back on those days, as seen through the rose colored glasses of our mind.
Winston Jones is a retired journalist living in Carrollton.
