When I started school, many decades ago, the most dreaded event for every child was shot day at the local doctor’s office. Of course, we didn’t have as many vaccines then, compared with what school kids take now. We did take shots to prevent diphtheria and typhoid, and the most dreaded of all, the smallpox vaccination.
Smallpox vaccinations were different from the others, because instead of requiring one needle stick in the arm, they involved a whole series of pin pricks in a circular formation just under the skin. After finishing, the doctor covered the site with a plastic shield to prevent little fingers from messing with the scab that would soon develop. Eventually, the scab fell off and the plastic shield was removed. Remaining on that spot was a circular scar that would remain the rest of your life. If I stand just right in the light, I can still see the dime-sized smallpox vaccine scar on my upper left arm.
Many kids today have probably never heard of smallpox. The viral disease dates many hundreds of years ago, when it caused high fever, huge disfiguring scars all over the body and it killed about a third of the people who caught it.
The smallpox vaccine was the first vaccine developed to fight disease. It was invented by a rural British doctor, Edward Jenner, who discovered that milkmaids, women who milked cows, often caught cowpox, a less virilent form of smallpox. He found those cowpox victims never got the more deadly smallpox. So he started placing dead cells from the coxpox scars in peoples’ arms to prevent them from getting smallpox.
During my early childhood, polio epidemics were common and the disease often left children paralyzed for life. Adults could also get the disease, and Franklin Roosevelt, who would one day become president, caught the disease at age 39. Roosevelt started the March of Dimes charity to find a cure for the disease. That cure finally came in the form of a vaccine in the mid-1950s, many years after Roosevelt died.
The first vaccine was the Salk needle shot, followed a few years later by the Sabin oral vaccine. Within a very few years, polio became practically extinct in the western hemisphere.
I recall this vaccine history as the new COVID-19 vaccine doses are rolling off the assembly lines and heading to injection sites all over the nation. A recent poll indicates about 80% of people will likely take the vaccine. That should be enough to provide countrywide immunity and bring back normalcy to life, maybe by late summer or early fall next year.
When the polio vaccine was new, many parents were suspicious of its safety and were reluctant to get their children vaccinated. Several celebrities came forward to take the shots and allay public fear. Elvis Presley took the vaccine before cameras backstage at the Ed Sullivan Show, a major 1950s TV talent showcase. Perhaps it would be a good idea for entertainers and other celebrities to come forward for public displays of their inoculations. The list should definitely include President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris.
Another interesting promotion might be to hold a national lottery, with every vaccine recipient receiving a ticket to a late 2021 drawing for a giant cash prize. Nothing like a little gaming to get people moving.
While I needed some parental encouragement to get the polio vaccine, I will readily take the covid shot. I’ll gladly wait my turn, as the medical personnel, police, paramedics and other first responders and other at-risk people get the vaccine.
Hopefully, COVID-19 will some day fade into the dark past and we can get back to tackling the many other problems facing our nation.
Winston Jones is a retired journalist living in Carrollton.
