The Fat Lady has sung. The curtains have closed. The footlights have dimmed. The custodians are sweeping the aisles. Now somebody has to tell Trump the big show is over.
Our country now has only 60-plus days until a new president is sworn into office. If things continue as they are going now, we’re in for a two-month clown show, while other world leaders laugh at us and Saturday Night Live keeps getting fresh material.
In a recent Reuters poll, 79% of Americans said they believe Joe Biden won the presidential race. Another 13% said the winner is not yet known and only 3% said Donald Trump won. That only adds up to 95%. The other 5% don’t know what happened.
A lot of false information continues to circulate on social media as Trump followers look for some excuse to explain the sore loser behavior of their cult leader.
Naturally, there’s claims of vote fraud, which have not panned out. One postal employee who claimed to see ballots being mishandled has now admitted he made up the story. If Democrats were able to rig ballots in six states, many of them Republican controlled, they must really be adept.
And yes, a candidate has the right to request vote recounts and they will be held. Rarely have those recounts ever found more than a hundred votes here or there. The Democrats actually lost about 100 votes in a 2016 recount of Wisconsin votes.
As I write this column, Associated Press had called the Arizona vote for Biden, and as expected, the Alaska contest for Trump. North Carolina will almost certainly go for Trump and Georgia for Biden. That will give Biden more than 300 electoral votes. No amount of recounting will change the outcome.
And, as a psychological victory, Biden’s popular vote lead will top 5 million when all the ballots are counted, the largest victory over a sitting president since Franklin Roosevelt defeated President Herbert Hoover in 1932, during the depths of the Great Depression.
Yet, with all these undisputed figures, Republicans still pretend the election is undecided and administration officials will not allow the Biden transition team to begin its work.
It’s embarrassing that we have an infantile president, deep in denial of the truth, and Republican lawmakers who feel they have to coddle him to keep from bruising his fragile ego. What a picture to present to other world leaders. We look like the lowest of the banana republics.
I laugh when I read social media postings about how Trump loves his country. If he loved his country, he would make a concession speech and assist the transition team in its task ahead. As this sick melodrama drags on, it should be clear to everyone that he loves only himself — not the country, not his supporters, not religion and not our nation’s future.
Republicans seem to be walking a tightrope to avoid offending their defeated leader, fearful that the 70 million-plus voters who cast ballots for him will turn on their reelection hopes. So they continue their charade, with even the secretary of state claiming there will be a Trump inauguration and the budget committee working on figures that will never be presented.
Thank goodness we’re only about two months away from the end of this comedy. As for Trump’s plans for a 2024 run, I can’t believe many Americans would want to go through another four years of his craziness.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
