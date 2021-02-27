Back in 2005, with Georgia under the leadership of Republican Gov. Sonny Perdue, the GOP-led Legislature passed a liberal absentee voting law which allowed voters to cast absentee ballots without having to state a reason. Now here we are 16 years later and the Republicans want to turn the voting clock back to the dark ages.
It’s easy to understand why. Back in 2005, Republicans were the leading users of absentee voting, but now Democrats outnumber Republicans in using that method of voting. The reason GOP backers are stating for the legislation change is that voters have lost confidence in election security.
Absentee voting dates back to the Civil War. Today many states rely entirely on absentee voting. No major absentee voting frauds have been uncovered in all its years of use.
Yet, this year, 33 states have introduced legislation restricting absentee ballot voting. Why? It’s all due to former President Trump’s Big Lie about mass mail ballot irregularities, a lie he started long before the 2020 presidential election, so he would have a ready-made excuse for not winning.
About 66% of eligible U.S. voters cast ballots in the 2020 election. The impetus to vote came from Trump. Democrats wanted to make sure he didn’t win re-election and Republicans thought it was vital he did.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, absentee voting reached record levels. Many voters didn’t want to risk being exposed to the virus, yet they were highly motivated to vote. Interestingly enough, Democrats were larger believers in COVID dangers. More than 850,000 Democrats cast absentee ballots, nearly twice the 450,000 Republicans.
Republicans were fed Trump lies which downplayed the virus dangers and emphasized phony threats of absentee voter fraud. Thus, Republicans flocked to the polling sites in larger numbers and Democrats stayed home and cast their ballots by mail.
On election night, when Trump watched the totals swing to Biden in late hours, he falsely claimed fake ballots were being dumped. The reason for the change was the absentee ballots were required in many states to be counted after the Election Day vote.
So now, spurred on by the Big Lie, Republicans in Georgia (and across the nation) are pushing restrictions on absentee voting, which are nothing more than voter suppression.
One example is the provision in a bill which would eliminate early voting on Sundays. That is a direct strike at the popular voting drives in many African-American communities, where “Souls to the Polls” events encourage black voters to go vote after Sunday church services. Since the black vote is heavily Democratic, that one measure would hurt Democratic candidates.
Another measure would eliminate or cut back on the number of drop boxes where absentee voters can deposit their ballots. The drop boxes give voters assurance during these times of slow mail delivery. Again, this could suppress more Democratic votes than Republican ones.
Another provision of the proposed law would require an absentee voter to provide a driver’s license or state ID number.
One of the sponsors, GOP State Sen. Larry Walker said the bill would not affect about 97% of Georgia voters. With 7.7 million state voters, the 230,000 without those two forms of ID, represent a large block of voters.
The goal of voter legislation should be to make it easier for people to vote safely and legally, not to restrict voters from casting ballots. The larger the voter turnout, the closer the election result represents the will of the people.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
