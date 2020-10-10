With the presidential election only about three weeks away, COVID-19 remains the primary issue in the United States, with more than 7.5 million cases and 211,000 deaths. Not only is the disease still running rampant in the country, the White House has now become a hotbed for the virus.
The New England Journal of Medicine, one of the world’s most prestigious medical publications, recently blasted the Trump administration’s handling of the illness. This marks the first time the Journal has weighed in on an election.
While the editorial does not call Trump by name, it refers to “the administration” and calls for voting out “our current political leaders.”
“When it comes to the response to the largest public health crisis in our time, our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent,” the editorial says. “We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs.”
The journal said the administration failed at every step, by not providing adequate protective equipment and effective testing. The editorial also criticized states for reopening businesses before the virus had been controlled and the lack of mask wearing, which it blames on leaders not modeling the behavior.
Trump has continually failed to wear masks, only beginning to adopt the practice in recent days after he became infected. He even mocked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at the presidential debate for always wearing a mask.
“I put a mask on, you know, when I think I need it,” Trump said at the debate. “I don’t wear masks like him (Biden). Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking from 200 feet away and then shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”
Less than a week later, Trump was stricken with the COVID-19 virus, as were more than 20 people in and around the White House.
The outbreak appears to be related to a Rose Garden party given for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. If you look at the photos of the get-together, hundreds of people are there, in close quarters, with only a handful wearing masks. Videos show attendees shaking hands, hugging, posing for pictures and conversing in large groups. Is it any wonder that so many people from that one meeting have fallen ill with the virus?
It’s impossible to know how many lives could have been saved if Trump had been honest with the American people from the beginning, not called the disease a hoax and had taken emergency measures to encourage massive testing in treatment. But, more simple than anything, he could have set an example by wearing a mask in all public appearances, rather than ridiculing people who were taking that preventive step.
Even after contracting the virus himself, he still continues to speak untruths. After returning to the White House, he recklessly took off his mask, exposing people nearby to his virus. He once again compared the virus to the seasonal flu and said he plans to return to the campaign trail.
Mask wearing is not complete prevention from COVID-19, but along with social distancing and hand washing, it’s the best thing we have at the moment, until a vaccine is available.
Not wearing a mask is just plain stupidity. It’s not a matter of personal liberty; it’s a matter of public safety. Mask wearing should be mandated nationally. Every public store and building should be staffed with a person at the door, prohibiting admission to anyone without a mask.
And surely, we don’t need to re-elect a leader who can’t even protect his own house from the disease, let alone the nation.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
