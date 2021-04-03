“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink ...” — Matthew 25:35
(Offer not valid in Georgia.)
Once again, Georgia has become the laughingstock of the nation with its ludicrous, so-called “voting integrity” act, which was rushed through the legislature last week and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp behind closed doors.
Among many atrocities of the nearly 100-page law is a provision that prohibits the giving out of water or food to any voter within a certain distance of the polling place. The law allows only election officials to dispense water and only if they choose to do so.
As with most of the new law, there was really no need for this latest water ban as a means of ensuring voter integrity. State law already barred people and groups from handing out gifts, such as refreshments, to voters waiting in line. However, it did allow giving food or water, if it were available to everyone — voters, poll workers, passersby. Thus, it didn’t allow refreshments as a reward for voting.
Even worse, the new regulations will limit voting early voting hours, place absentee ballot return boxes only indoors, making them practically useless, and add restrictions on absentee voting that puts excessive burdens on voters who use that method of voting. The law will also allow the state to assume control of many electoral functions now held by local election boards.
The big question is, “Did we really need this legislation?” The answer is, “No.” The Georgia elections last fall were the most efficient and fair in modern history, as declared by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The votes were counted, then recounted by both machine and hand. Only minor infractions were found, and those didn’t affect the election outcome.
So why did Georgia Republican legislators push this useless law? Simple. Their Trump clan worshippers believed the Big Lie, pushed by the former president, that there was widespread voter fraud. That allegation was rejected by state and federal courts and all recounts and audits.
The truth is simple. Democrats turned out in record numbers to vote because they didn’t want another four years of Trump craziness in the White House. Democrats cast absentee ballots in larger numbers than Republicans because they believe in science and didn’t want to expose themselves to COVID-19 infection at the polls. Republicans tended to vote in larger numbers at the polls because they foolishly believed Trump acts that derided mask wearing and public distancing.
Republicans are fearful of the truth — Georgia is turning Democratic, especially among city and suburban voters. Rather than try to change the party platform to attract more diversity of voters, the GOP has instead chosen to use voter suppression to keep the Democratic vote down.
They want to make it harder for Democrats, especially urban African-American voters, to cast their ballots. So this new law cuts early voting hours, puts cumbersome limits on absentee voting and cuts city voting precincts, so these predominantly-Democratic voters will have to stand in long lines, in summer heat and freezing winter cold, in order to cast their ballots. And to add the final insult, they won’t even allow those in line to be given a drink of water.
This fact bears constant repeating: our government is a representative democracy and the best exercising of this democracy is when the largest number of eligible voters cast their ballots. Laws should make it easier for citizens to vote, not discourage them.
On Nov. 4, I was proud of Georgia, as its voters set new turnout records, even during the pandemic. Today, I’m ashamed of our Republican-controlled legislature, which once again has made Georgia the fodder for late night comedians.
Winston Jones is a retired journalist living in Carrollton.
