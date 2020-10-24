I predict Halloween will be canceled this year. There’s too many scary things that have already happened in 2020 and we still have two months to go. With the presidential election coming up, I don’t need to tell anybody what kinds of scary things could still happen between now and New Year’s.
Here it is in late October and we have a viral pandemic which has already killed more than 220,000 people in the U.S., an economy that has tanked to levels almost as bad as the Great Depression and a president, running for reelection, who is inciting white supremacists to intimidate voters and calling on his attorney-general to lock up his political rival. Sounds like a horror story, doesn’t it?
Stephen King, the master of the horror story, has said the Trump administration is scarier than anything he could ever write.
“Having Trump as president is like tapping the drunkest guy at the party to be the designated driver,” King tweeted in March, 2018. “Everything about Trump and his administration is ugly, mean-spirited, small-minded, skeevy and just plain wrong.”
In fact, it appears King may have prophesied the rise of Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In King’s 1979 novel and 1983 movie, “The Dead Zone,” he wrote about the rise of a “real estate con man” turned political demagogue. The story’s main character, Greg Stillson, was at first considered a joke because of the stunts he pulled at his political rallies. King said he got the idea for the character because American voters have always been attracted to outsiders, with America-first policy.
“I was sort of convinced that it was possible that a politician would arise who was so outside the mainstream, and so willing to say anything, that he would capture the imaginations of the American people,” King said in a 2019 Rolling Stone interview. “ I never wanted to see him actually on the American political scene, but we do seem to have a Greg Stillson as the president of the United States.”
King also wrote a novel, “The Stand,” which foresaw the current viral pandemic. The novel is a dark fantasy, published in 1978, about a pandemic from a weaponized strain of influenza, which kills almost the entire world population.
So, as we gaze into the post-election days of 2020, there’s all kinds of visions that are even more terrorizing than any King novel. What if Trump wins? Then, we are faced with a president, with four more years to destroy American democracy and no guard rails to stop his runaway fascist train. We’ve already seen how Trump ignores congressional subpoenas and the whistle blower system, safeguards which help preserve the balance of power.
If Biden wins, Trump will likely ignore the election results and call the voting “rigged.” He might even refuse to leave the Oval Office, forcing the new administration to send in the military to physically remove him. Also, the redneck army of white supremacist militias may try to start a civil war since their orange god has legally lost the election.
Yes, there’s no need to have Halloween this year. If you want to be scared, just watch the daily news.
So how far will the COVID-19 death toll go before the disease ends? What’s the next crazy Trump antic before the end of the year?
Nevertheless, King is optimistic our country will survive Trump and 2020. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, he said years from now people will swear they never supported or voted for Trump.
“Somewhere in the back of their closet, gathering dust, there will be one of those MAGA hats,” King said.
Winston Jones is a retired journalist living in Carrollton.
