“My Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s most famous infectious disease expert, said in a recent interview with CBS News.
Fauci, 79, said his holiday celebration will be spent at home, with only his wife.
“I would love to have it (Thanksgiving) with my children, but my children are in three separate states throughout the country, and in order for them to get here, they would all have to go to an airport, get on a plane, travel with public transportation,” Fauci said.
Fauci has urged others to follow his example. If they feel they must gather in groups, he urges they wear masks whenever possible.
Fauci noted COVID-19 is at its peak now, with more than 11 million cases nationwide and more than 250,000 deaths. He said much of the spread now is in smaller groups, such as family gatherings.
Unfortunately, the virus spread has been intensified by people who subscribe to wacko conspiracy theories that deny the danger of the disease and the usefulness of social distancing and mask wearing.
Sadly, Dr. Scott Atlas, Trump’s recent ultra right-wing “virus expert,” has downplayed the value of mask wearing and has suggested families get together, since this could be some family members’ ”last Thanksgiving.”
Atlas is a neuroradiologist with no training in infectious diseases. He has long been an opponent of COVID lockdowns and has urged people in Michigan to “rise up” against the state’s restrictions.
A social media posting currently making the rounds urges people to ignore calls to cancel large family holiday gatherings.
“Stop living in fear and embrace life to its fullest,” the posting declares.
An appropriate counter to that way of thinking is if you forego just this one year’s celebration, all your family may live to celebrate many more. By ignoring the precautions, you may truly make this the last holiday for some of your family.
As for living in fear, wearing masks and avoiding crowds is just common sense, not living in fear. Is a person who fastens his or her seatbelt living in fear? No, it’s a logical step to allay fears. A construction worker who puts on a hard hat is not living in fear. He’s just observing common sense safety measures.
While this might not be the season for large get-togethers, it is a season for optimism. Two COVID-19 vaccines show promise of being more than 90% effective. By next Thanksgiving, most Americans could be protected against the virus. Large family gatherings can again become the norm.
Something that may slow the effectiveness of vaccines and other preventive measures are the conspiracy theories being embraced by the stupid element of our population.
I can never recall a time before when people were so ready to embrace conspiracy nonsense, while rejecting science and common sense. People who buy into those lamebrain conspiracy theories are the ones who will likely refuse a vaccine and continue to refuse wearing face masks. Social media and radical commentators provide fertile ground for growing these crazy conspiracy theories.
“Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups,” the late comedian George Carlin once said. His observation, more than ever, rings true today.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.