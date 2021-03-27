By the end of March, every American making less than $75,000 annually will see an additional $1,400 in his or her bank account. These stimulus checks are part of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that passed the House on March 10 and was signed into law by President Biden.
The American Rescue Plan Act was approved in the U.S. Senate by a 50-49 vote and in the House by a 220-211 vote.
The legislation has wide popular approval. According to a Politico poll, three-quarters (75%) of U.S. adults approve of the legislation, with only 18% opposed. That includes about 90% of Democrats and about 60% of Republicans.
Now, consider this: Not one Republican voted for the bill, ZERO, zilch. When you’re using that $1,400 to pay your rent, get needed food or buy your children new clothes, think about that. Not one Republican voted to give you that check. And if your federal unemployment funds were about to run out this month, not one Republican cared. No Republican in Congress came to your assistance.
Contrast that with the COVID-19 relief bill that passed last March. It was approved unanimously in the Senate. Read that again! Every senate member, both Democrat and Republican, voted for the legislation. House approval was almost unanimous, 419-6.
And in December, when the second relief package was approved, the House voted 359-53 and the Senate, 92-6. That’s bipartisanship, by far.
So why did ALL Republicans abandon help to you with the present legislation? They objected to the $15 minimum wage. That was taken out. They objected to transportation projects. Those were taken out. The Republican argument seemed to reflect they had suddenly developed great concern for the growing deficit. That was a concern they didn’t have when they were voting on Trump’s massive tax cut bill for the richest 1% of the population.
The Republican Party has become nothing but a Trump-worshipping cult. Even the few Republicans, who momentarily showed moral courage to oppose Trump’s Capitol insurrection, have lost any concern for the good of common Americans.
While all the other major news media channels were talking about COVID relief and the soaring death toll reaching a half-million, the radical right wing Republican propaganda channels were concerned about Dr. Seuss, Mr. Potato Head and Aunt Jemima.
The Republican Party has become the hypocrite party. They are quick to remind you to never forget that a pro football player took a knee in silent protest against racial injustice, but tell you to “move on” when you mention the Trump-led Capitol riot.
Republicans claim to care for the “common man,” but they showed in the past year they care nothing about your health, downplaying the danger of the COVID-19 virus and making fun of people who wear masks to prevent virus spread. Instead, they peddled idiotic conspiracy theories and dangerous preventive drugs.
The result of all their phony news and outright lies is only 55% of Republicans say they wear masks all the time, compared with 87% of Democrats, and 73% of the overall public. More than 83% of Democrats plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, compared with only 56% of Republicans. Why? Maybe because they bought into the Trump lie of the virus not being a big problem or they believe the stupid conspiracy theory that Bill Gates is planting a chip in your arm with the vaccine so the government can track you.
So when you go to buy groceries with that $1,400 or feel relief that you can make it through another month without bankruptcy, don’t thank a Republican. They care nothing about you.
Remember, NOT ONE Republican voted to give you relief. Not one!
Winston Jones is a retired journalist living in Carrollton.
