During the mid-1800s, the United States had two major political parties — Democratic and Whig. The Whigs had four presidents, but the party split up and became defunct in the 1850s, due to conflicts over slavery.
The Republican party replaced the Whigs as the second major party, but nowadays the Republicans seem likely to be headed for the same extinction route as the Whigs. The major cause is the party sold its soul to Donald Trump. The final straw came with Jan. 6 Republican-led insurrection against the U.S. Capitol.
Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham clearly saw in 2015 where the Republican party was headed if it chose Trump as its nominee.
Graham said in December, 2015, “I believe Donald Trump is destroying the Republican chances to win an election that we can’t afford to lose.” In later speeches, Graham called Trump “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” who “doesn’t represent my party.”
Graham was wrong about Trump losing the election, but he was 100% right about Trump’s character, although Graham sings a different tune today.
Trump likes to call himself a genius, something that true geniuses never do. However, he was a genius, of sorts, in marketing. He was able to take advantage of a presidential race with two candidates, both with large disapproval ratings. By appealing to racists, white supremacists, conspiracy theorists, neo-Nazis and other far right groups that previously didn’t turn out to vote, along with traditional Republicans who reluctantly went along, he was able to win.
However, his uneasy coalition was unable to perform the same miracle in 2020, so Trump lost the election. Due to his narcissistic delusions, he still believes he won.
After the Capitol riot, the party has forever been linked to wild-eyed extremists who believe 9/11 never happened, school shootings were staged and Jewish laser satellites caused the California wildfires.
A recent autopsy of the 2020 election results shows Trump lost the suburban vote in massive numbers. He also lost ground in his greatest 2016 coalition, the white, non-college educated white men. The Republicans are not likely to get any of them back.
What suburban soccer housewife is going to vote for a party that doesn’t even believe in gun dangers in school shootings or pulls young children from immigrant mothers’ arms?
Few African-Americans want to be allied with a party who tries to blame the Capitol insurrection on Black Lives Matter. Only about 10% of black voters supported Trump in 2020, and that was before the post-election disaster.
Needless to say, Latino voters are turned off by the Republican immigration policy. Young people turned out to vote in 2020 in the largest numbers ever and their votes went heavily Democratic. With about four million youngsters reaching voting age each year, most are allied with either Democrats or Independents.
Even before Trump ruined the Republican Party, the GOP was already suffering from voter drain. They have won the popular vote only once in the past 28 years — the 2004 George W. Bush reelection. Since the first of this year, states report Republican voters leaving the Grand Old Party by the thousands. Their only avenue to victory left will be voter suppression to squeak out a victory in the antiquated electoral college system.
The two-party system is necessary for a true democracy. A single party system leads to poor political candidates and corruption. An example of that was when the Dixiecrat faction of the Democratic Party was the only show in the Jim Crow south.
Maybe the Republicans can rid themselves of their demons, put the Trump disaster behind them and create a new party. Ronald Reagan was successful in redefining the party from the Nixon era. I guess the next few years will be interesting, as the Republicans try to find themselves again.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
