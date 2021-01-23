There’s those conversations that parents eventually must have with their children. Naturally, there’s the birds-and-bees one, but in addition, there’s the one about telling the truth.
It might start something like, “Son, did you make those crayon marks on the wall?” The response may be, “No, not me.” Then comes the lecture about always telling the truth and how lies never work.
Your response might include an example of how lying is more complicated and requires more work. Once you tell one lie, you have to keep making more lies to cover the first lie. So telling the truth is much easier since it requires only one narrative.
As I listened to President Joe Biden’s inaugural speech, the part about telling the truth hit home with me. I remember how America suffered through the lies of Watergate in the early 1970s. When Jimmy Carter came into office as president, he made a pledge to always be truthful, and he was.
I always remember the morning in 1980 Carter came on the major network news shows to tell the America people his attempt to rescue the hostage embassy employees in Iran had failed.
To paraphrase Carter, he said, “We tried and it failed. It was my decision and the blame rests on me.” He didn’t blame it on the desert sandstorm, command mixups or poor planning.
All great presidents in our history have been those who told the truth, who leveled with us. It started with George Washington and was continued by Abraham Lincoln, who was known as “Honest Abe.” The great Harry Truman followed the advice of the plaque on his Oval Office desk, “The buck stops here.”
So here’s what President Biden had to say Wednesday about the truth:
“Recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson. There is truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit. And each of us has a duty and responsibility, as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders — leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation — to defend the truth and to defeat the lies.”
Biden sounded very optimistic in his inaugural speech and I hope he can deliver on his pledge to bring the nation together. More than anything, I hope he lives up to his promise to tell the truth. We’ve just finished four years of the most untruthful president in history.
By fact checkers, Trump told more than 20,000 lies or false claims during his term, averaging about 23 per day. It started during his campaign with claims that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States and that Sen. Ted Cruz’s father was involved in the John F. Kennedy assassination. His false claims included pledges to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it and to bring back coal mining jobs. Of course, those promises and many others were never delivered. He also lied about COVID-19, saying it was a “hoax,” when he knew the danger it presented.
However, Trump’s biggest lie and the one that did the most damage to America was his continued falsehood that the Nov. 3 presidential election was fraudulent and was really won by Trump. More than 60 lost court cases and numerous recounts did not deter him from this big lie.
The big lie brought thousands of Trump supporters to Washington. They raided the Capitol and threatened the lives of lawmakers. In the wake of that insurrection, hundreds of people now face criminal charges, including murder, assault and sedition. All were done by people who called themselves “patriots” and following the big lie of their cult leader.
It will be nice to wake up each morning, knowing we have a president who governs by truth, not conspiracy theories and wild fantasies. The truth shall set us free.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
