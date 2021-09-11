I admit to being a fair-weather baseball fan. I don’t really get interested in the sport until around this time of year when the Atlanta Braves are making a final stretch bid for the Eastern Division championship.
Baseball is a nice, relaxing break from all the bad news and political fighting on the news networks. I prefer the slower pace of baseball to the frantic action of football and basketball. I can follow the baseball game, and at the same time, do some reading or other activities. If I miss a major play, such as a home run, I know I can always see the replay that the network will show at least two more times.
Baseball is one my earliest childhood memories. I recall games on the radio before we got TV. My older brother was a baseball nut, keeping track of all the team standings, batting averages and all the other statistics that go along with the game. I’m sure it was a prime factor in his choice of choosing a certified public accountant (CPA) as a career. Some of his early baseball interest rubbed off on me, although I was more into things such as electronics, science and music.
My favorite childhood team was the St. Louis Cardinals. I’m not sure why I chose them, maybe just because I liked the cardinals that nested around our home. My favorite player was Stan Musial and my proudest possession was an autographed Musial photo I managed to solicit through the mail. And long before announcer Harry Carey called the Cubs games, he was the much-loved Cardinal announcer.
When TV came along, I couldn’t watch my favorite team every day, as I do now. There was a game of the week on the weekends and we watched whatever game they chose to feature. Those black-and-white pictures were a giant leap from just listening to the radio announcers’ calls. Former Cards pitcher Dizzy Dean was an early TV host and very entertaining. In addition to his mangling of the English language (He slud into third.), during downtimes, he would sing his version of “The Wabash Cannonball.”
I lost interest in baseball for many years, until I moved to Georgia, and was in on the Braves’ famous worst-to-first 1991 season, along with a World Series berth. Back in those days, if you couldn’t manage a halfway decent conversation of the latest Braves win, you were ignored at the office water cooler.
More than anything, during the past couple of decades, what got me tuned into baseball again was the advent of high-definition, flat-screen TV. It’s a vast improvement from those old days of shadowy figures on a tiny screen. It’s so clear, I can read the writing on a program held by a fan in the stands.
Baseball is truly the best sport because its results are based on performance and not the clock. Baseball legend Yogi Berra once said, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.” That summarizes baseball’s appeal. A team can be 10 runs behind, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and still come back and win. In other sports, when a team’s far behind, the game is truly over before it’s over.
While baseball’s appeal is much the same as it was a half-century ago, there have been several changes, which I feel are mostly for the good. For example, announcers used to speculate on how fast a pitch traveled. Now they have radar, which tells us the speed of every pitch. A close call at the plate used to be a source of argument. Now instant replay can show if the sliding runner was really out. And to speed things up, an intentional walk requires only the wave of a hand instead of having to throw four off-to-the-side pitches.
Anyway, enough of this wordiness. I’m ready to tune in the action. Wonder if Freeman or Albies will hit a homer tonight? Or, maybe it’ll be Riley or Swanson. Tune in!
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.