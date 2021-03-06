What’s the latest news?
Well, the Hasbro toy company has decided to eliminate the gender from Mr. Potato Head. The toy will now just be known as “Potato Head.” On another front, the publishing company for Dr. Seuss has decided to eliminate some of the famous children’s book titles because they imply racial insensitivity.
A few months ago, Quaker Oats decided to rename its popular Aunt Jemima pancake syrup because of its racial stereotyping. The pancake topping is now known as “Pearl Milling Company.”
Those were all decisions made by companies because they want their brands to have a favorable public image among all people. However, many in the radical right wing like to use these examples to show how the liberal left gone to the extremes of trying to be “politically correct,” or using a more recent term, it’s part of the left wing “cancel culture.”
While I consider myself among the liberal left, I’ve always been uncomfortable with the move to be politically correct, or whatever you want to call going to great efforts not to offend anybody.
In recent times, there’s been numerous times where moves to alter society to make it more pleasing have seemed out of place to me. One example is a move to reword language of past authors. Mark Twain (real name, Samuel Clemens) was popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s as a great American humorist and author. When we read Mark Twain’s works today, they are clearly dated and he sometimes used racial terms which we today find offensive.
Should we rewrite Mark Twain to make him 21st Century palatable? I don’t think so. If we’re going to truly understand and reject the racism of past eras, we have to understand the culture of those times. We learn nothing by pretending something evil never existed.
The holocaust of Nazi Germany is another example. After World War II, the German people were naturally disgusted with what had happened in their country. The natural tendency would seem to be to demolish all the concentration camps, where millions of Jews were put to death. However, the Germans chose to leave some of them standing so people would forever have a record of the atrocity.
Among the crazy conspiracy theorists of today, there are some who deny the holocaust ever occurred. These standing memorials to that dark time of history are proof the conspiracies are without merit.
Much ado is currently being made about Confederate statues of rebel leaders from the U.S. Civil War. I agree these statues have no place in front of public buildings. After all, you won’t find statues of Hitler in German public places, or you won’t find the swastika flying along with the German national flag.
However, the Civil War is part of our national history and should not be forgotten or written out of existence. I think we should put confederate relics in museums,where people can study that period of time and understand the cruelty of slavery, which led our states to go to war with each other. There was nothing romantic about that war or that era. It was a time when families fought among themselves and battlefield deaths hit tolls which we’ve never since experienced.
I don’t really care about the gender of a child’s toy or what you call your favorite pancake syrup. I think the right wing cult uses the cancel culture argument to trivialize the real movement for equal opportunity and to make life better for all Americans.
We need to be concerned about protection of voting rights, equal justice for all people, adequate pay, and more than anything at this moment, the eradication of the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting our economic system.
I’m not going to waste my time worrying about children’s toys and books.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.