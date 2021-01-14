Are you Trump supporters surprised at what happened Wednesday at the nation's Capitol? I'm not. I've seen it developing as we witnessed a deranged president coming to the end of his delusional fantasies of an election victory.
Do you realize now there was no stolen election, no widespread election fraud? That was all a delusion in Trump's narcissistic mind, which will not allow him to admit defeat and concede. It's a sad commentary that so many people have believed it and have supported this psychotic leader.
So at Trump's urging, thousands of his brainwashed cult supporters came into Washington D.C. and stormed the U.S. Capitol. Their attack was an attack on our democracy and a riot incited by Trump himself.
Around noon Wednesday, Trump appeared before the mob of thugs and stirred them to sedition with his baseless claims of a stolen election. He urged them to march on the Capitol.
“Our country has had enough and we will not take it anymore,” Trump told his mindless followers. “We will never give up, we will never concede.”
Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer and co-conspirator, called for a “trial by combat” to the hyped-up crowd. He went on to parrot Ttrump's claim that the election was stolen.
Moments after the speeches ended, the rally responded to the president's call to “show strength” and “fight.” They headed to the Capitol steps, waving flags and Trump banners.
The rioters stormed the Capital, destroyed government property, sent members of Congress into isolation to escape the violence. Lawmakers were huddled under desks, praying and fearing for their lives. It was the first time the Capitol had ever been attacked since the British burned it down in 1814, in the War of 1812.
After two hours of rioting, Trump finally issued a statement, which did nothing but add fuel to the fire.
He said, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”
Then he called his mobster supporters, “very special” and asked them to go home. It was reminiscent of his response to the 2017 Charlottesville riot, when he called the Nazis there “good people.” Of course, in his statement, he again repeated his delusional claim that the election was stolen and he won it in a landslide.
Twitter announced Wednesday night that Trump's account had been suspended. Good riddance!
Ironically, the mob attacked the Capitol just as Republican lawmakers were arguing for Trump's false claims of a rigged election. It will be interesting to see how many of these members of Congress will continue their phony speeches when the hearing convenes for the certification of Biden's electoral college victory.
Trump is a dangerous narcissist who is running out of options to rationalize his delusions that he won the election. He has two more weeks in office and his desperation will only get more intense as the Jan. 20 inauguration approaches. We saw what happened Wednesday, and there could be worse to come as the final days dwindle down.
It's time for Congress to enforce the 25th Amendment and remove Trump immediately while our nation is still intact. Let Pence finish out the remaining days of Trump's term. This is not hyperbole. There could be worse events coming from this raving madman.
