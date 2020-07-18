Sometimes I feel like the United States was overcome by a virus long before COVID-19 hit. That virus was the “stupid virus.” In the trying days of this runaway pandemic, there are still people out there who insist it’s a hoax and are ready to believe crazy conspiracy theories instead of medical experts.
A recent wacko conspiracy theory is one tweeted by a hack game show host named Chuck Woolery.
“Everyone is lying,” Woolery declared. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), media, Democrats, our doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”
Well, guess what. Since then, Woolery’s own son has tested positive for the disease, joining the 3.5 million Americans who are sick from it in the United States. When he deleted his Twitter account, Woolery’s last post was “ Covid-19 is real and it is here.”
I wonder how these hoaxers explain all these hospitals reporting full ICUs and funeral homes having to rent refrigerated trucks to store bodies? And so much for the hoaxers’ theory that the virus would simply go away when hot weather came. The states of Florida, Arizona and Texas are all recording record heat waves now and also record daily COVID-19 totals.
These stupid “no-maskers” are the ones who really turn my stomach. They complain that they should have the freedom to not wear a mask, even if it’s been mandated by their local community.
The CDC, the best authority on this virus and other communicable diseases, says mask wearing could prevent disease spread and reduce the sheltering time before reopening the economy. Yet, there’s still people who insist on not wearing masks. The argument from these nuts claims the government is forcing people to wear masks so they can take away their freedoms. Their discourse goes something like this, “They’re forcing us to wear masks and preventing us from getting together. It’s all part of a socialist plot.”
People should have enough sense to understand the protective value of mask wearing without having to be mandated to do it. But it’s not an attack on freedom. It comes under the category of what’s best for the public good. It’s the same as limiting freedom of speech when that speech would incite a riot and endanger life, such as shouting fire in a crowded theater.
The highest order of stupidity is owned by those poor, misguided souls who are throwing “covid parties,” indoor gatherings of closely crowded people, trying to see who gets the virus first. While most young people may be immune to its effects, you have to pity the poor 30-year-old who caught COVID-19 at such a party and died. “I made a terrible mistake,” were reportedly his final words.
Naturally, we have to also consider the stupid people who want to send all the kids back to the classroom, regardless of the pandemic crisis in their area.
Then we have the stupid people who declare they will reject being injected with any vaccine because Bill Gates is trying to inject a chip in everybody’s arms, along with the vaccine, so they can be tracked and monitored.
Fortunately, some stores, such as Kroger and Walmart, are now requiring customers to wear masks, as are many states. Personally, I’m going to continue to take the advice of people who know what they’re talking about, such as Anthony Fauci, and ignore politicians, social media posters and all the conspiracy theorists suffering from the stupid virus.
Winston Jones is a former journalist living in Carrollton.
