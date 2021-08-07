Wouldn't you like to know what's in Donald Trump's tax returns? I know I would. Much of my curiosity comes from my years of journalism experience. I know the harder people go out of their way to hide something, it usually means the more they have to hide.
I've talked to Republicans who say they really don't care what's in Trump's tax returns and claim he doesn't need to make them public, if he doesn't want to. However, a poll taken recently shows almost two-thirds (64 percent) of Americans think he should make them public.
While no law requires a presidential candidate to release his or her tax returns, it has become a precedent over the past half century.
Personally, I think release of tax returns should be a requirement of running for public office. Why? For one reason, if a foreign government holds an outstanding debt on a president, it could affect the way he responds to that nation. Another government could effectively blackmail the president to get what they want.
Why doesn't Trump want to release his returns? He's spent millions of dollars in legal fees to prevent their release, so it's logical he has something very revealing to hide. I'm sure it has nothing to do with personal principles, since he has none of those.
Some speculate Trump's returns show his income is far less than he claims. Others think his charity donations claimed could be fraudulent. Or, he may be ashamed to show how little taxes he's paid, while his puppet supporters pay their own tax burdens.
However, I suspect Trump doesn't want his tax returns made public because it will show his indebtedness to Russia. He has bragged in the past of his Russian financing. It's also interesting, during his four years in office, he insulted almost every other world leader, including many U.S. allies. Yet, he never said a bad thing about Russia or its President Vladimir Putin.
And, in Trump's most public Russian-loving demonstration, at a 2018 Helsinki summit, he took the word of Putin over that of the U.S. intelligence agencies, regarding allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
“President Putin says it's not Russia,” Trump told reporters. “I don't see any reason why it would be.”
What a slap in the face that was to all U.S. agents, who put their lives on the line daily to keep the commander-in-chief informed about foreign activities.
Recently, the Department of Justice ruled the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) must turn over Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, who has requested them in an investigation on IRS auditing of presidents.
Naturally, Trump's lawyers have filed an appeal. They claim the congressional committee's seeking of the tax records is designed “to expose the private tax information of one individual, Donald Trump, for political gain.” The filing claims it would be a violation of Trump's privacy.
It'll be interesting to see how long Trump can delay the courts until he has to give up his returns. He stalled New York state for many months before the Manhattan district attorney finally gained access. Trump's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was recently arrested on tax charges. It doesn't take a genius for figure out that prosecutors are working like crazy to flip Weisselberg, so they can get to their real target.
Meanwhile, I'm looking forward to the day when Trump's returns are finally made public. It will simply reveal what most of us have known all along.
