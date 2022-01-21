I'm generally very unimpressed by celebrity endorsements or political statements, but I found it interesting when Alabama football Coach Nick Saban joined several other sports legends to endorse the voting rights bill.
Saban and others with West Virginia ties released a statement urging U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to support voting rights legislation. Other sports figures signing on to the plea included NBA legend Jerry West and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.
The legislation faces an uncertain future since two senators, Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (D-CO), are not in favor of changing the senate filibuster rule, which would allow a simple majority to pass the bill. The legislation would make election day a national holiday, widen access to early voting and mail-in ballots and allow the Justice Department to intervene in states with histories of voting rights interference.
Using sports analogies, the statement from the sports figures says, “We are all certain that democracy is best when voting is open to everyone on a level playing field; the referees are neutral; and at the end of the game, the final score is respected and accepted.”
Their statement pretty well summarizes the situation. Our democracy was established with free and open elections as the cornerstone. The women's suffrage movement of the 1920s and the civil rights campaign of the 1960s were based on the premise of making voting more widely available to all citizens. The strength of our democracy has always been illustrated by the peaceful transfer of power on the Jan. 20 inauguration day.
In past transfers, we had the outgoing and newly-elected presidents greeting each other at the White House, riding together to the ceremony and sitting together on the platform for the ceremony. Inauguration Day has always been a proud moment for American democracy...until 2021.
Last January, we had an outgoing president who refused to accept the results of the election, refused to participate in the inauguration ceremony and has continued to promote the Big Lie that he won the 2020 presidential election.
The 2020 election was actually the fairest and cleanest in our nation's history. The voting in several key battleground was examined and re-examined as none others have been. Votes were counted and recounted, with Georgia alone having three recounts, including a hand recount. No major discrepancies were found in any state and more than 60 court challenges were tossed out. As in any election, a few minor frauds were found, where spouses cast ballots for their dead partners or small numbers of ballots were miscounted. None of these changed the outcome, and most were about equally divided among the parties.
The 2020 presidential election was also notable in that the 67 percent voter turnout was the highest since turnout has been recorded. And that was while the nation was in the midst of a major pandemic. The average turnout for past presidential elections has been in the low 50 percentile.
The shame is that voter turnout here is not higher. In other democratic nations, voter turnouts are much higher. For example, Belgium has an 87 percent average turnout and Sweden has an 83 percent figure.
Our voting laws should be aimed at making it easier for people to vote. They should increase the number of precincts, increase days and times for early voting, make the absentee voting process easier and make voter registration simpler.
Unfortunately, many states in the past year have passed legislation to suppress voter turnout and make the voting process more difficult. Our democracy works best when there's a high voter turnout, with the results better reflecting the citizens' preferences.
We need federal protection to ensure partisan interests and insurrections, such as the one last Jan. 6, will not destroy our democracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.