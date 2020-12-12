I am a lifelong resident of Douglas County, a graduate of Douglas County High School. I am a property owner and a voter in Douglas County. I voted for District 3 County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan, and four years ago I voted for Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones as well. I worked for an attorney here in Douglasville since I was 17, with a little break before coming back to work for him and then going to law school and beginning to practice law. Probate work is a part of my law practice.
As an attorney, it troubles me that probate judge-elect Christina Peterson has asked for so many positions to be added to the probate court and therefore a significant increase in the probate court budget for 2021. First and foremost, I regularly work with the current staff and from personal experience I can tell you that that clerk’s office is the best run office in the county. I can email a question or a request for a copy of a court document, and within the hour I have it. I can file a petition to probate a will and within one business day current Probate Judge Hal Hamrick himself is calling me personally to tell me I can have the executor come give his/her oath. Douglas County’s probate office currently moves with unprecedented efficiency. Ask any attorney in the area who works with the probate court, and they will tell you the same thing.
Even though the court will become an article VI court upon an attorney serving as probate judge, all of the positions that Peterson is asking for are not necessary. Peterson herself has no training or experience in probate work, so that is probably why she is requesting a law clerk and a judicial assistant; however, it is up to her to become proficient in areas of probate law with which she is not familiar. The probate court in this county is simply not busy enough, compared to similarly situated counties in the area, for all of the additional staff she is requesting.
For the position of death certificate clerk, there are multiple clerks in the current probate office who are able and qualified to pull and manage death certificates. I must ask — has Peterson even spent any time with the probate clerks to be able to know what they do on a daily basis, what their workloads are, what their needs are? Judge Hamrick has not had any problem managing over the many years he has been judge with the staff he currently has. It is preemptive for Peterson to ask for these things when she hasn’t even begun the job yet. In other words, she doesn’t know what she doesn’t know.
What is also presumptuous of Peterson is that the superior or state court judges are going to be assigning her cases outside of probate court. Have commissioners spoken to Judges David Emerson, Beau McClain, Cynthia Adams, Eddie Barker, and Brian Fortner to find out what their intentions are regarding assigning superior and/or state court cases to the probate judge? This could not be done previously, because Judge Hamrick was not an attorney, but Peterson could potentially be put in this role. Peterson herself said at the public meeting that she has not met with Chief Judge Emerson yet regarding her role. What will most likely happen is that Peterson will be given an adjustment period (so that she is not overwhelmed upon stepping in to the new role as judge) before it would even be considered that she would take on additional responsibilities.
The bottom line is that Peterson has not demonstrated any need at this juncture for additional staff. The commissioners may certainly wish to revisit her requests for fiscal year 2022, but at this juncture it would be irresponsible to write Peterson what amounts to a blank check, when she is not yet in the position to be able to know what she actually needs. Whatever I may think of Peterson as a person or as a professional is irrelevant to the discussion of whether she needs so many additional resources to run an office that is already running smoothly and efficiently.
On a final note, regarding Peterson’s request for a raise: upon my knowledge and belief, Peterson will already be making more than an experienced Judge Hamrick as a starting salary, per the tentative budget the BOC has worked on so far. She is a licensed attorney, but I can assure you that having a law license does not make you a good lawyer or a good judge, and having a law degree doesn’t teach you how to practice law or how to be a judge. Even seven years of law practice does not prepare one for a judge position in an area of law in which one does not regularly practice. I implore the BOC to revisit this issue for 2022. The county is in a budget crisis, and commissioners all assured the taxpayers that there would be cuts across the board to avoid a millage rate increase for the 2021 tax year. Now is not the time to be increasing a brand-new judge’s pay before she even proves that she can perform the job. Peterson knew the salary when she ran for this position. During a time when we all need to be especially responsible with spending, it is not appropriate to raise pay for her or any other elected official for that matter.
I know the BOC has some difficult discussions ahead. I trust that commissioners will make the right decisions for our county.
This guest editorial was adapted from a letter Jordan sent to the Board of Commissioners earlier this week.
