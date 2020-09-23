Joseph Malcolm Camp, 78, of Winston, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Faith Baptist Church on Tyree Road in Winston on Friday Sept. 25, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the church with the Rev. Randy Redding officiating.
Interment will follow at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery, 6545 Tyree Road, Winston, Georgia, 30187.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
