Bill Wilson and Bob Smith began a conversation in 1935 which, in a sense, continues today. There was a single commonality between the two men: alcoholism. They explored the nature of the disease and possible solutions to overcome it. The ultimate result was Alcoholics Anonymous, with the stated purpose of enabling its members to “stay sober and help other alcoholics achieve sobriety.”
It is rare to find any organizations in our country that are nonprofessional, non-denominational, self-supporting, and apolitical; but that is the description of AA. Its only membership requirement is a desire to stop drinking.
The Twelve Steps have been used in other types of recovery, but it began with AA. The underlying key to the effectiveness of AA is twofold: the admission that “we were powerless over alcohol — that our lives had become unmanageable, and came to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.”
It seems that from birth individuals are pursuant of independence — I can do it myself. Parents rightly train their growing babies to turn over by themselves, to walk without assistance, to feed themselves, to go potty without help, and it becomes a lifelong process. By early adolescence the children are spreading their wings and asserting their independence, sometimes wrongly believing that they need no input from others, especially mom and dad.
Self-sufficiency is a crucial trait in adulthood. However, AA got it right when it declared that we all need Someone greater and higher than ourselves in order to successfully manage life. Coupled with the human need for support from other people, we realize that the wise welcome the strength and knowledge found in others.
Even kings and rulers understand the importance and necessity of input from other persons. The most “powerful” person in our nation enlists an “administration” that offers expertise, wisdom, and counsel.
John Dunne’s classic poem began with the famous line, “No man is an island.” That idea was made into a movie by that title, as well as a biographical film of Dunne, and at least 4 songs were written and recorded by that title. Jason Jameson of the Christian band Tenth Avenue North said, “This song is about how we are not meant to do life alone. So often we go through life and struggles, trials and difficult times, or even great times, and we try to do it by ourselves. That’s not how we were created. We were created in God’s image, for community.”
Sometimes in stubborn pride we refuse the aid of someone wanting to offer assistance, and in so doing, we rob ourselves and the other person of a blessing. Back in the 60’s, Gerry and the Pacemakers recorded a show tune hit from the musical Carousel, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” May we each be so determined with such a vow to those around us.
Steven Callis is the minister at First Church of the Nazarene in Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.