My name is Dee Dee Wallace Murphy. My maiden moniker is integral to this tale.
I like a good chuckle. Laughter might be the best medicine, after morphine. Jokes, puns and situations that make me smile make my day. Surprise adds to the delight. Last week a laugh arrived in the mail.
Letters from Aunt Cynthia cheer me up; her latest one cracks me up. She enjoys reading my columns, and I send batches of clippings to her in Oxford, North Carolina.
Her note, written in the perfect penmanship of a retired teacher, read, “Thanks for the newspaper articles. I truly enjoy them so very much. Look! This is what I would like for you to do. I belong to a Social Civic Club, Les Gemmes, Inc. We have chapters throughout the Continental U. S. There are several authors in this club. In order for one of my club sisters to believe that you are my niece, could you write something about me, as being your auntie and at age 80+ love to read and do puzzles to enhance my mind. So when I let her read the article she will be convinced.”
Seriously? Of all the things to doubt. Not climate change. Not creationism. Family ties! I’m amused, flattered and befuddled. In a weird way family honor is at stake. I need to protect my aunt’s reputation.
Dear Un-named Club Sister, please trust Aunt Cynthia’s word. I humbly certify I am her niece and the writer of those columns. I am who she claims I am. Would it be easier to believe one of her kin wrote almost 400 opinion columns over eight years if my writing was less literate and more mundane? I also collected some columns for a book titled “Inside The Head of the Oldest Co-Ed In Dixie—How I Gain Friends, Influence Neighbors, and Try to Fix The World.”
A wiseacre joked, “You can pick your nose but you can’t pick your family.” The late Desmond Tutu put it more eloquently. He said, “You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” Aunt Cynthia is God’s gifts to me, and I treasure her.
Oxford is three hours from Charlotte, where I was born and raised. My parents’ divorce put years between my brother Bob and me and Aunt Cynthia. We had sporadic contact with dad’s half-sister while we grew up. She knew us as children, and in the way wise women can, she found her grown niece and nephew.
That’s how a Save the Date flyer appeared in Bob’s inbox in 2013. Dad’s family would hold the biennial Donaldson-Wallace reunion the following year. Although the family lives far-flung across the country, fate decreed they would gather at Embassy Suites in Charlotte. Bob, from North Myrtle Beach and I, from Carrollton vowed to be there. We were excited to attend our first gathering with dad’s relatives.
During the reunion, the family celebrated finding us. Bob and I were thrilled we were longer missing. Sixty-one attendees, minute by some reunion yardsticks, seemed huge considering mom’s small family could meet in a walk-in closet. July Fourth weekend in Charlotte turned into a love fest with strangers united by blood. They traveled from many states and wore red reunion tee shirts.
At the banquet, women in sequins and pearls watched Temptations wannabees perform dance steps. Electronic sounds from The O’Jays crooned “Family Reunion.” These plaintive sentiments wafted through the ballroom, “It’s so nice to see all the folks you love together, sittin’ and talkin’ bout all the things that’s been goin’ down.”
We took a day trip 50 miles away to Badin, home place of a branch of the family tree. I sat beside Aunt Cynthia on the chartered bus while she shared memories. Dad’s first cousin, alto saxophonist and jazz legend Lou Donaldson, boarded and I introduced myself with, “Do you remember my dad, Robert Wallace?” Lou’s smooth, eighty-seven year old voice replied, “Sure, I do. Tall guy. He was a singer.” Yes he was.
Educator and suffragist Charlotte Hawkins Brown founded Palmer Institute, a boarding school for black children in Sedalia,
N C. She heard dad sing and offered him a scholarship. He became a well-traveled member of the Carolina Gospel Quartet, and his voice earned him an invitation to perform for Eleanor Roosevelt at the White House.
The O’Jay’s reminded us, “…the next time we see each other may be years and years from now.” My tears flowed. That’s it, auntie’s friend. Short of a “23 and Me” DNA test, I have no further proof of relativity to offer.
I’m writing this September 11. During those dark hours the country united in shock, pain and patriotism. Our annual grief over the tragedy doesn’t fade. I wonder how the date will affect Americans in the future when everybody who remembers where they were when it happened is no longer alive and 911 is a reference in history books, not a memory.
My family is precious. So, too is the family of man.
