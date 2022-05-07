Writing this is emotional. I knew the end was near, but I’m comforted by memories and tears. My beloved West Charlotte High School (WC), will be torn down. Decades of footsteps, laughter and sweat inhabit buildings laid out like a college campus. I’m eulogizing steel and bricks—the soul of WC moves to a new building to make new memories.
We’re WC Lions, king of the jungle.
Saturday, hundreds of former and current students gathered for a Celebration of Lion Pride Day. Founded in 1938, WC is one of Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s oldest public schools. It moved to its present location in 1954 and will close June 8. In the fall, students and staff will move to a new facility that is being built next door.
Principal Donevin Hoskins said of planning a celebration, “We owed it to the community to do something of adequate magnitude to honor the legacy of West Charlotte High.” The school hosted Lion Pride Day to invite alumni to see the historic school before it will be demolished this summer. Raymond Barnes, superintendent of the Central 1 learning community, said the new school will have 100 classrooms and state-of-the-art facilities. He called the move happy, sad and bittersweet.
Stephanie Wyatt-Watson, class of 1990 said, “I was in the band and played clarinet. I remember after all of our football games we would march to the rock (on campus), and that’s when the band would really perform. All of the neighborhood would come out and watch. It was just amazing. It was electric.”
The band also performed in Charlotte’s Carousel Parade, always near the end, before Santa’s float. Because when WC marched by, the crowd followed.
WC was once heralded by many as the flagship institution. Change was inevitable, and my alma mater went through phases. I graduated in 1966, on the cusp of change from segregation to integration. When new high schools were built and attendance zones re-drawn, WC experienced brain drain.
Our band and Thespians were award-winning. We were trained in the humanities and were confident that we could hold our own in college and the world. That was expected of us. The majority of the faculty held Master’s degrees from northern universities. Blacks couldn’t attend the University of North Carolina until 1955.
Memory flickers high school highlights. Life was simpler, going to school was safer. I rode the city bus from Biddleville-Five Points to WC and walked home after school with friends. There was no pressure from social media, because there was no internet.
My daughter’s CRU, friends since kindergarten, attended Lion Pride Day and took a picture of Sommer’s championship volleyball team. I asked the CRU, all c/o ’99, for WC memories.
Christina: “When people speak of West Charlotte you often hear the word ‘PRIDE.’ Pride from the local community, as they lined Beatties Ford road to support the marching band during homecoming parades, from teachers as they provided a well-rounded view of education, from environmental science classes to hosting Rosa Parks as she spoke and answered questions from students. That’s what made West Charlotte great!”
Shara: “As a kid, I remember being awestruck when mom shared me with that Martin Luther King, Jr. gave my Aunt Mill’s (c/o ‘63) commencement speech. So it was a full circle moment when Rosa Parks came to visit my Sophomore year at West Charlotte. Given logistical constraints, only certain classes were invited — I wasn’t on the list. Deeply disappointed, Christina and I weighed the pros and cons of cutting class to sneak into the event. We had a substitute teacher that day and decided we’d take the risk. Best decision I ever made in my time at WC!”
Erin: “Goodness! What can I say about WC? It was legacy, family, community, everything. Learning with my friends I’d known since elementary school (and some from preschool) in a community my family had deep roots was amazing. I learned valuable life lessons that I will never forget and attended the BEST football and basketball games ever!”
Ulonda: “For me, WC is special because of the pride that is felt by the generations of students that have walked through its halls. It’s the community created by being part of a legacy that started in 1938 and will continue into the future. Maybe other people feel this way about their high schools, maybe not. But I know when I’m at a football game and the crowd starts singing “We love West Charlotte, deep down in our hearts,” that love is real, because I feel it deep down in MY heart.”
Graduates are rightly proud. When Sommer attended law school in Durham, people knew about WC. When she moved to DC to work, people knew about WC. Our national alumni association connects the Lions’ pride.
