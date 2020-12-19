During an adventurous time in my life, I volunteered to perform a comedy act at a fundraiser. I opened with, “A lawyer, a priest, and a stripper walk into a bar.”
Laughter erupted, then silence as everyone leaned forward, waiting and wondering. A heckler shouted, “What happened”? I answered, “I set up the joke — write your own punch line. Nobody likes a lazy audience!” The laughter grew louder.
I’d never done comedy before, heard it was difficult and challenged myself to accomplish something new. I have a sense of humor and think I’m funny. My style would be observational humor; material would be low-hanging fruit. I had to write enough jokes for a fifteen-minute set and timing was important.
I killed. The crowd swarmed me when it was over, congratulating and encouraging me to walk on at the local Comedy Zone. Wasn’t gonna happen. Being in the lion’s den once was enough.
That memory emerged when I pondered the pickle our country finds itself in. America is deeply divided politically and philosophically. Different tribes absorb news from media outlets with opposing points of view. Then there’s the internet, where falsehoods spread and wacko theories thrive.
No wonder we can’t even agree on one set of facts. Only 79% of U. S. adults believe Joe Biden won the White House, 13% said the election had not yet been decided, 3% said Trump won and 5% said they do not know.
After Trump lost, his supporters wallowed in disbelief and adopted perpetual pouts. He contested the results in battleground states and fought his defeat all the way to the Supreme Court. The Justices threw out a lawsuit to overturn the results in four states because Texas lacked standing to even bring it. Failure to recognize reality persisted.
The head of the Texas Republican Party floated the threat of seceding from the U.S. When 126 House members signed an amicus brief supporting the lawsuit, Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to refuse to seat any of them because Section 3 of the 14th amendment states that anyone who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” cannot serve in federal office.
Tactics routine in Banana Republics threaten our hard-fought system where the will of the people prevails. Protesters intimidate public officials and Electoral College electors. The country is in dire straits.
Is this the America we want? Winston Churchill said that democracy is the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time. If this is not the country we want, what’s the answer to our quandary? One solution is in my comedy act: We have to find our own answer — nobody likes a lazy audience.
I wish I knew how to express my yearning for an end to our upside down world. Figuring out how to fix our dysfunction will take Solomon’s wisdom. I don’t have anything close, but can cobble together sage advice from the ages to guide our way. I can quote Ghandi and Aesop and biblical parables, and find a moral that doesn’t fit on a fortune cookie.
I can start small:
“A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step.” Tao Te Ching, 6th Century BC Chinese philosophy.
“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” Aesop, 620 B C.
“Be the change you wish to see in the world.” Attributed to Ghandi.
Walk a mile in someone’s shoes. In her 1895 poem, “Judge Softly”, Mary T. Lathrap challenges the reader to see things from the other’s perspective by writing:
Just walk a mile in his moccasins before you abuse, criticize and accuse.
If just for one hour, you could find a way to see through his eyes, instead of your own muse.
“That old law about ‘an eye for an eye’ leaves everybody blind.” Martin Luther King.
“With malice toward none; with charity for all…” Abraham Lincoln spoke those words during his second inaugural Address. In the highly polarized environment after the Civil War, the man who had guided the country through four painful years spoke not of victory, righteousness or honor, but of reconciliation, humility and forgiveness.
People should love everyone, including their enemies. “The Good Samaritan”, Luke 10:25-37.
“Can we get along?” Rodney King asked in a trembling voice as an appeal for calm after four Los Angeles policemen were acquitted of savagely beating King, a Black man. The acquittal provided the spark that led to the 1992 Los Angeles Riots.
“Just do the next right thing. Then repeat indefinitely.” John Passaro, “6 Minutes Wrestling With Life.”
“Only you can control your future.” Dr. Suess.
“Democracy prevailed.” President-elect Biden, after the Electoral College formalized his win.
I wish a Master Chef could whip up a souffle of distilled wisdom; fold in equal parts universal truth, brotherly love, and empathy; add a dash of common sense and a splash of hope; pulse and puree until the chaos melts away.
We can re-knit America, renew our spirit and rewrite our story. And we can be the hero.
