My break from Trump turns out to be shorter than we deserve. I invoke his name, because he promises to root out disloyal GOP officials in legislative primaries, and threatens electoral defeat for Republicans who dismiss his election falsehoods.
He targets anyone who won’t perpetrate the Big Lie that he won. Now, he meddles in Georgia politics. In his ongoing election loss tantrum, Trump pushed David Purdue to challenge Brian Kemp’s bid for re-election, stoking a GOP food fight.
It’s hard to remember what they fought about before masks and vaccine mandates. In 2018, during pre-pandemic midterm elections, I needed a poem to read at the Writers Guild Christmas Party and put these thoughts into rhyme:
Dear Santa, Bring Me Some Words
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, while everyone felt fine, I felt like a louse, because I’d been naughty, I had not been nice. The crime I committed? I’ll be precise:
Once upon a time, I’d wanted to write, and so I did practice from morning ’til night, how to say what I mean, and mean what I say, with no issue or problem or discord. But nay, it’s not all that easy, not easy at all, playing it safe and not dropping the ball. The hurdle is challenging day after day, as I write words, and save words and tuck some away.
Why is it so hard, why is it indeed? ‘Cause I write about hard things I want you to read. About the world’s problems, politics and such—elections, impeachment. That stuff is too much.
For most people to heed; they’d rather escape from mess that I write about, that leaves mouths agape, from my opinions. Everyone’s fair game, especially the president. I call Trump by name.
He provides me material every day. I don’t want to dwell on him, but won’t look away. See, I can’t write dialogue, although I try. And plots, they elude me. My characters die, from boredom and the lack of something to do. I’m not that exciting, believe me, it’s true.
I’ll leave that to others, who do it all day, write mysteries and histories. If I had my way, I’d join them and then I’d be one of the bunch, but that’s not my lot. And why? Here’s my hunch why friends can write novels. They do it with ease; but me, I provoke, and I question and tease.
It won’t win me friends, but I don’t dismay. Those balls and those strikes, I’ll keep calling all day. With pen in one hand, thesaurus in the other, I have been called names, including a mother, of invention, like necessity, solving problems of those, who’ve never been asked. And I stick my nose.
In Washington, Atlanta, and I have no fears that things could go wrong—I’ve done this for years.
I have lawyers on speed dial, and they will erase problems, litigation, legal woes I face. I don my cape, in a metaphorical way, and then fight the dragons, and I save the day. I fly to the rescue with thoughts and insights and brilliant ideas, from morning ‘til night.
This is not poetry, not science, nor art, but our world needs a lot, and I’m doing my part, to make the world better by using my tools, like sarcasm, irony. I don’t suffer fools.
It won’t make me popular, or toast of the town to point out just who is a prince, or a clown. It won’t make me rich, or let me live large, but am I doing some good? Guilty as charged. I say what I think and offer my views. Take this to the bank: It isn’t fake news.
But I know this for sure, it will be a sad day, when finally they do take my laptop away. And we all heard him say, and this is a quote, “Merry Christmas to all, and remember to vote!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.