Foot-dragging from teen grands to write Christmas thank you notes necessitated a little white lie that they’re due by February 1. Like taxes by April 15. Urging the younguns reminded me of my November 2015 column, “Time For Millennials to Grow Up”:
I’m a non-traditional university student, a UWG Wolf who audits advanced poetry this semester. There’s a generation gap. When we discussed whether an unfamiliar word in a poem took readers out of the moment, classmates said they’d Google it. I said I’d use the dictionary.
The thing about writing is, it helps to love words. When I use my weighty Webster’s dictionary, I stumble upon words I don’t know. Google doesn’t surprise me that way.
We discussed sometimes-angry poet, Tony Hoagland. A student mentioned the post by L. A. Times reporter Chris Erskine, who’s sort of angry, but more of a critical observer. He admires and adores millennials, because he is one, but thinks 18 to 34 year-olds can do better. So, he challenged them to take the Millennial Pledge in public, to signify a ceremonial crossing into adulthood.
Throughout Millennial Land, his pledge struck a chord. It prescribed what they needed to hear. Erskine offered a thimble of cure for what ailed his generation and provided guidance for those self-ware enough to accept it.
While students at the workshop table were critical of peers’ shortcomings, one objected to the absurdity of a particular pledge declaration, protesting, “Nobody wears flip-flops to a job interview.” I countered, “A sports team wore flip-flops to the White House.” In 2005, Northwestern University’s national championship women’s lacrosse team wore beach footwear when they met President Bush.
Millennials can exhibit boorish, entitled, social-media addicted, selfie-crazed behavior. I say, don’t blame them for what they don’t know, teach what they should know. Advice embedded in the pledge:
Clarifies manners: At holiday dinners, I will leave my phone in my room. Runs the gamut from life-saving to hopeful: Just once I will try driving without texting; each year, I will pen at least one thank-you note, using what’s left of my cursive writing skills.
Gives tips for personal growth, and practical tips: I will learn to laugh at everything, including myself; if I can’t afford car insurance, I won’t spend $20 a day on coffee. Coaches emotional maturity and common curtesy: When I don’t get my way, I will learn to roll with it; I promise not to text anything of life-changing significance—a marriage proposal, a divorce decree, a positive result.
Is comical: If I hate my job, I will not fake my death. I will give two weeks’ notice like grown-ups do. I will not consider cilantro on my taco a vegetable. States the obvious and important: I will show up on time. I will vote. Always.
Research judges technology-obsessed millennials as self-involved. Voter turnout in last fall’s mid-term elections doesn’t dis-spell the notion. In 2014, their dismal 12%share of the electorate decreased from 19% in the 2012 presidential election.
Whether too busy, schedule conflict, disliked candidates, transportation problems, registration difficulty like not getting an absentee ballot, not registered to vote in the right location, or forgot, it doesn’t matter. Those are excuses.
This letter is my response to their lackluster interest:
Dear Millennials, want to be a grown-up? There already exists a rite of passage to punch your ticket—voting. The public act signifies that you understand what it means to exercise civic responsibility with informed participation in the life of your community.
You should know that juries are chosen from voter rolls. If you don’t vote, you can’t complain, because it lacks standing. Your candidate or referendum won’t always win. Never-the-less, you should get involved at the ballot box.
This elder member of the Wolf clan resides in the last statistical box—sixty-five and older. I vote, so I can rest in the eternal box satisfied I did my part to make the world better.
Surprise me and vote. It’s your responsibility as a citizen. Don’t stand voiceless on the side lines staring at your device, while others make decisions. Get in the game. Give everyone hope for the future—it’s in your hands.
