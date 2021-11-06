That was the last year the Braves won the World Series.
One Saturday night in late October, Atlanta was all smiles The Atlanta Braves had clinched the National League pennant and earned their chance to play for it all. I was excited and reveled in their success. Because I live in Georgia, the Braves are my team.
Baseball was never my sport. But, this fall, it absolutely is my sport. While die-hard Braves fans might feel within their rights to deny me a seat on their bandwagon, I hitched a ride and hoped the team would go all the way.
When the season started, 30 teams baseball teams competed. It came down to 2. I love the boys of October, who worked hard to play on the biggest stage in the game.
My brother, Bob, says if you look in the dictionary under “fair weather fan”, you’ll see my picture. That’s harsh, but, he’s right. I root for the home team, but like it better when they win. I admit that I support winning teams, instead of supporting the same team year after year, whether they are winning or losing.
Baseball is easy to understand, so I know the basics. There’s a ball an and a bat, a pitcher’s mound, and four bases. I know the pitcher aims the ball over home plate at the batter’s strike zone. They hit line drives, fly balls and foul balls. I know that 4 balls walk a batter to first base, 3 strikes and he’s out and 3 outs retires the side. If runners are fleet of foot, they steal bases, a risky, but exciting move. I know a game lasts 9 innings, unless the score is tied.
Games feel slow, as the batter seems to rest between swings. But, the spurts of action are exciting, and I can watch highlights all day long. I love how good the players are at their jobs: pitching, batting, catching, sliding. And, I love the quick precision of double plays.
Like many athletes, baseball players engage in rituals, because of winning streaks. They will recreate events that preceded a winning game down to the smallest detail to prompt another win. There are superstitions: Never step on the chalk lines coming on or off the field. Never talk about a no-hitter or perfect game when a game is in progress. Players eat a specific meal before a game. Jumping over the foul line. Repetitive batting stance rituals. Point skyward after a home run. Adjust gloves. Lucky bats and gloves.
There are other lucky charms. Jacqueline Kennedy said, “Pearls are always appropriate.” Braves outfielder Joc Pederson took that to heart and made a bold fashion choice by stepping to the plate adorned with a $4,000 string of pearls. Why? “There’s not much behind[the pearl necklace,” Pederson said. “I like it. It looks good.”
Maybe his pearls brought the Braves good luck.
Good riddance to one of baseball’s other rituals. I remember when a common practice was banned: chewing tobacco. Players used to chew it and spit it out.
The baseball spitting tradition goes back to the 1800s, when players chewed tobacco to build saliva, and used that spit to keep their gloves moist on dusty fields. But, foreign substances significantly increase the spin rate and movement of the baseball, providing pitchers who use these substances with an unfair competitive advantage over hitters and pitchers who don’t use foreign substances.
In 2016, in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement that prohibited players entering MLB for the first time from using tobacco. The agreement banned smokeless tobacco for all new major league players.
Players already in the big leagues were grandfathered in under this rule, so they would still be able to use smokeless tobacco. Whether having a chaw of tobacco in their mouths was tradition or addiction, I don’t bemoan the demise of tobacco use.
There was another baseball team I used to root for. I used to be a rabid fan of the New York Yankees. Specifically, a fan of Derek Jeter, the team’s shortstop and captain,. He made baseball worth watching.
Jeter was the number 6 pick in the 1992 MLB draft and went on to play 20 seasons with the Yankees. During his run, Jeter accumulated 3,465 hits, scored 1,923 runs and had 1,311 RBI, ending his career with a .310 batting average. The New Jersey native was a 14-time All-Star, won five Gold Glove awards and, as of his induction, had the sixth most hits in MLB history.
He mostly kept his nose clean, which made him a positive example, when so many athletes grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons.
Jeter was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in September. I teared up when the five-time World Series champion said, “I had one goal during my career, and that was to win more than anyone else. And we did.”
This year’s World Series took sports fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions. But, when all was said and done, it was worth it — for the winning team. I’m glad the winning team was ours.
