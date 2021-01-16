Since journalism is the first rough draft of history, I feel compelled to comment on these troubled times. First, the facts: Trump lost. That wasn’t fraud, it was math.
But, he remained in denial and hyped up a mob to march to the Capitol, where they proceeded to ransack offices, commit acts of violence resulting in deaths, make our allies embarrassed for us, invite glee and derision of democracy from our enemies and give America’s image a black eye. The Colombian daily newspaper Publimetro chided America on the front page asking, “Who’s the banana republic now?”
Trump supporters believed the big lie. Joseph Goebbels, master propagandist of the Nazi regime, said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Sound familiar?
Trump repeated his false claims over and over that the election was rigged, and he won in a landslide. His supporters believed him. Horrifying consequences played out live in the Capitol for the world to see.
When did the truth become difficult to discern? During a Meet the Press interview January 22, 2017, host Chuck Todd pressed White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway about why their Press Secretary Sean Spicer went to the briefing podium for the first time to claim that “this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.”
During the exchange, I laughed when Conway defended Spicer’s false statement, and said: “You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And they’re giving — Sean Spicer, our press secretary gave alternative facts.”
Todd replied, “Alternative facts aren’t facts, they are falsehoods.” I’m not psychic, but remember thinking that alternative facts would come back to cause trouble. Four years later, the slippery relationship between the White House and truth is anything but funny.
It took a while for the media to call untruths coming from the White House lies. Out of deference to the high office, journalists used terms like “demonstrable falsehoods.” But, a lie is a lie, and Trump lies. Not just in the sense that humans are fallible and say things that aren’t true from time to time — he has made flagrant disregard for the truth a hallmark of his approach to business and politics.
He wrote about his strategic use of dishonesty in The Art of The Deal. He admitted to routinely lying about important matters in a sworn deposition. And, it’s obvious to anyone who’s followed his political career that he has exhibited a flagrant disregard for the truth as he pivoted from real estate developer to celebrity brand licenser to president. A core belief of his is that lying is a good way to get ahead, which is why he lies so much.
A victim of Trump’s disregard for truth is Brian Sicknick, 42. The fallen Capitol police officer was doing his job when attacked by rioters. He survived a deployment in Afghanistan, but died in Washington DC, killed by an American duped by Trump’s lie that he won.
That was the proximate cause of Sicknick’s death: But for the lie that made the mob storm the Capitol, he wouldn’t have been killed. Out of respect for his service, I call on patriots to reject lies and conspiracies, embrace truth, and build a more perfect, less crazy union.
If a picture is worth a thousand words, my poem is worth reflection:
These Times They Need A-changin’
We war with ourselves and war with each other, it doesn’t make sense to fight with your brother.
These hard times need soft words, and I have a few. These times need words I don’t want to rue.
So I’ll smith them carefully, make them sound right. They offer comfort, won’t urge you to fight.
Like on that Wednesday, when folks lost their mind, assaulted democracy, made business grind
to a halt. And with sadness, the whole world did see the big lie in action take root and not flee.
But hold firm and incite, inflame and arouse misguided passions in those who did grouse,
and gripe without evidence something was stolen. They found a cause they could put their soul in.
We need understanding, and hands to lend, ways to come together, ways to help us mend.
I will reach out and pay some more dues. I’ll take a walk, take a walk in your shoes.
Tough times teach toughness and test our resolve, they give us lemons and problems to solve, questions to answer if we have the guts. They’re difficult questions — no ifs, ands or buts.
Tough times mean sometimes we don’t get our way. Our challenge and protest can go astray.
We act out and lash out and flail all around, we forget we’re one nation, forsake higher ground.
Solutions evade us, we have quite a test, headlines convince us we’re in a hell of a mess.
Still, I hang on. As for hope, I have some — the singer Sam Cooke said a change is gonna come.
