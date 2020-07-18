I never experienced confinement before the COVID-19 pandemic. The iron bar-less lockdown was a condition shared with masses with whom I was not acquainted. Edicts from executive pens created new, enforced realities.
No more gallivanting around town. No coming and going freely. Orders to shelter in place came from on high. The measure seemed draconian for citizens who valued liberty. Not to mention resentment at being told what to do, because Americans are fiercely independent. That’s why we dumped tea in Boston Harbor.
Still, we were sentenced to a time out of uncertain duration. I’d like to say we took it like a champ and showed our strength, but I can’t. We griped and whined like toddlers who didn’t get their way. The virus altered our emotional landscape. We might have all been in this together, but it felt lonely. In the blink of an eye schools closed and parents discovered there’s not enough money in the world to pay teachers.
My cup is always half-full, and I look for the silver lining. So here’s my view on how we survived, with rebuttals.
What about me?
Yes, food was hard to find, and toilet paper.
But thank goodness for Uber Eats and DoorDash. It’s worth the cost to have food delivered to my door. And I didn’t have to cook it.
Yes, I’m not ready to see a movie in a dark theater surrounded by strangers. If someone sneezes it would be like hearing someone yell “fire!”
But July 4th weekend I viewed the smash “Hamilton” on Disney Plus in the comfort of my pajamas. And I saved the small fortune that the Broadway tickets cost. For more entertainment choices, there’s Netflix, Hulu and others.
What about children?
Yes, students missed out on end of year school activities.
But this summer, Carrollton’s Park and Recreation Department weathered the pandemic storm and participation numbers are picking up. One hundred kids are in gymnastic classes. According to Julie Ivey, Recreation Director, “Parents and kids want something to do. It’s been a challenge but we made the best of it. We’re moving forward with fall programs.” The Lake Shore pool re-opens September 1.
Yes, a cloud or boredom descended on youth across the land.
But, even though their building is closed for renovation, Neva Lomasson library in Carrollton offered a wide range of summer offerings for young people and teens that included photography and writing contests, virtual crafts (craft bags could be picked up from the library), sing-alongs, story times for babies and children, yoga classes and a magic show, thanks to Facebook Live.
Rachel Linn, library manager said, “The activities went better than expected. I want young people motivated to create.”
Yes, the COVID-19 virus requires inconvenient social distancing in public and presents challenges.
But in this environment, Carrollton’s Center for the Arts hosted their first performance last week, crowning the 2-week “Wizard of Oz” theater camp for children ages 5-7. Center Superintendent Tim Chapman said, “The Wicked Witch of the West was Presley Taylor who had the voice of the witch down perfect with that screech of noise and sinister witch voice. It was unexpected from a 6 year old, because she was so good.” A star is born. More workshops and classes will be offered in the fall with COVID requirements in place and size limitations.
What about adults?
Yes, some citizens think the virus is a hoax and resist wearing masks to protect themselves and others. These are the same folks, I’m guessing, who won’t take the vaccine when one is developed.
But maybe it’s time to thin the herd. The virus is not “planned ... to shut down Christianity” as a pastor said who laid hands on Trump during a prayer session in the Oval Office. Word to the unwise: death is not a hoax.
Yes, America doesn’t have a national strategy to deal with the virus.
But we can take comfort in Trump’s re-tweeting the medical assessment from Chuck Woolery, conspiracy theorist and former host of “Love Connection.” He claimed “everyone is lying” about the coronavirus, including the Centers for Disease Control, as a way to keep the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.” A day later Woolery’s son tested positive for the virus and he tweeted, “To further clarify and add perspective, Covid-19 is real and it is here. My son tested positive for the virus.”
Yes, I plead with everyone to do the right thing. No ifs, ands, or buts.
Dee Dee Murphy lives in Carrollton and writes a regular column for the Sentinel.
