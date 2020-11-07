I’m from the South, so everything is a story. I have two children, so everyday there’s a story.
When Kaliq and Sommer were in Middle School, I requested they be excused from classes for a week, two years in a row, to accompany me to Phoenix. The rationale I gave their principals was that travel was educational. My kids would fly across the continental U. S. with me, a long trip for young east coasters.
The first year I drove the kids from Phoenix south to Nogales, Mexico so they could see life across the border. The next year I drove them north to the Grand Canyon so they could see a natural wonder of the world. I’d visited both places when my husband and I were stationed at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. Military wives understand why I said we were stationed.
I talked my way across Arizona, about the geography, weather, art, plants, native American reservations, etc. Every mile brought a learning opportunity. Driving north along Highway 179, half-way to Sedona, I saw a sign for Arcosanti. I’d taken them out of school and brought them across the country so they could have new adventures, so why not check it out? We traveled down a long, bumpy, unpaved road into the high Arizona desert. One of my kids wondered aloud if we didn’t make it back alive if anyone would find our bones.
We arrived at Arcosanti, and the community was an artistic sight to behold.
Arcology is a set of design principles conceived by the late theoretical architect, Paolo Soleri. The term, blending “architecture” and “ecology”, is the antithesis of urban sprawl. Sensing the growing reliance on cars, increasing appropriation of natural spaces for housing developments and the negative impact of both on the human spirit and the planet, Soleri conceived Arcosanti as a proof of concept of arcology.
Begun in 1970 and based on an arcology-minded design theory, Arcosanti was dubbed “The Urban Laboratory”, one of the first attempts at creating an urban living experience that is vertical, densely integrated with mixed uses and environmentally-conscious.
I stumbled onto this visual marvel in the desert. I bought several ceramic bells and an Arcosanti tee shirt from the gift shop.
I’ve asked my grandkids not to buy me birthday cards, but to make them. Last week I turned 72. A sweet, thoughtful card from my 14-year-old granddaughter “Cassidy the Great” included a photo of me holding her the day she was born. I was wearing the Arcosanti tee shirt.
When I saw the card, I gasped. That morning I’d washed my hair and needed an old tee shirt to wear while hair products set and before I dressed for my family birthday gathering. I put on that 26-year-old, much-loved, gently worn, collar-tattered Arcosanti tee shirt. By happenstance or kismet, Cassidy’s photo surfaced happy memories about adventures and loved ones.
That Arizona adventure continued in Sedona. During the 90’s, my job running a civic education program for students was headquartered in Tempe. I flew there a few times a year for a week to a month at a time and always visited Sedo
The tourist destination attracts me with an invisible tug, and I didn’t know why. Although all of Sedona is considered to be a vortex, which are swirling centers of energy that are conducive to healing, meditation and self-exploration, there are specific sites where the energy crackles most intensely. The Chapel of the Holy Cross is one of the strongest and most easily felt premier vortexes in Sedona. I light a candle in the chapel, enjoy the panoramic vistas, make etchings of the red rocks and my heart beats faster.
Built into buttes, the chapel sits atop a pinnacle 250 feet above the valley floor, blending in with its surroundings and looking almost as if it was a natural formation. I was unaware of those cosmic whirl winds during the time Arizona was my second home. I only knew I felt something special when I visited the chapel and couldn’t wait to return to Sedona.
Onward north, the kids and I reached the Grand Canyon. When visitors see it, they’re struck by the scale of its beauty. The canyon reminds me I’m but a speck in the universe. “Majestic” describes it.
Kaliq was so excited, he raced to the edge to peer down into the vastness. Sommer and I ran after him shouting to stop before he falls in. Adults we passed during our sprint gave me the knowing look that meant they had children, too. My son stopped running when he got the edge of the canyon. My threats to cut the trip short and return to Phoenix brought more knowing looks from strangers.
I’d reached the end of my rope, and Kaliq reached the end of the path when he said, “Don’t worry. There’s a ledge about 50 feet down that will break my fall.”
The Murphy kids are due one more Arizona adventure. After I’m cremated I want my ashes sprinkled over red rocks near the chapel.
