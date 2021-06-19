Grandfather was a pistol-packing patriarch. He wasn’t a gun-slinger, as much as I’d love to have a colorful character hanging from my family tree.
The earliest image we have of granddad is likely a daguerreotype, when he was six. In my favorite photograph, he’s dressed in a three-piece suit with a gold watch hanging from his vest. He’s surrounded by his six children, all professionals. That watch is passed to the first-born male every generation. His great-great grandson received it when he graduated from Clemson.
A successful man is not unusual, but to see when he started, read my June 14, 2012 column:
Grandfather’s life is a great story
I attended a poetry reading this spring and got a bonus: David Bottoms reminisced about his father. Bottoms is Georgia’s Poet Laureate and a masterful story-teller. His moving, humorous recollections inspired me to write about my grandfather for Father’s Day.
Zoel Hargrave, Sr. was physically impressive. At six feet two inches tall, with big belly and booming voice, he looked like Santa Claus. When I was old enough to understand civics, I wondered why grandfather wasn’t the mayor of our city. He had smarts and common sense, and cared about people.
He was born Valentine’s Day, 1892, just twenty-nine years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Lives changed drastically when the times presented a new normal for freed slaves. The transition couldn’t have been easy for people of color. Indeed, life is never easy for those who haven’t escaped the bonds of institutional racism and limited opportunities. Sherman’s Special Field Order for forty acres and a mule symbolized failed Reconstruction policies aimed at compensating for slaves’ labor.
There was a dearth of role models who could lift Negroes to a higher place. Who could they depend on? Zoel’s answer was self-reliance and education. He realized his dreams in spite of obstacles that might have been in his path.
Born in the small town of Lexington, North Carolina, the desire for higher education took him to Charlotte, where he graduated from Johnson C. Smith University. After college, he pursued a career in government service. Grandmother, also a college graduate, was a teacher and principal. They raised three boys and three girls in a home filled with books and a piano for the girls’ lessons.
My grandparents were married sixty years, owned property and had rental property. They subscribed to two daily newspapers, voted every election, and were recognized in the community as people who could be counted on for help. A champion bridge player, the results of his skill crowded the living room mantle with trophies—after retirement he taught bridge classes at a local YMCA. He was part of a family tradition that produced four generations of men who belong to Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
I have vivid memories of grandfather’s gun. When I was a child, it looked like a cannon. In reality, it was a .38 caliber government-issued revolver he carried while working for the post office. His territory was the eastern seaboard, and he traveled by train.
It sounds like the wild west, but train mail cars were robbed, because they carried cash. I imagined his job was holding that gigantic gun on his lap and waiting for the Jesse James gang to attack. It was only during a recent conversation with Becky Deese, former Carroll County Postmaster, that I understood his job was to sort mail and off-load it along the route.
Grandfather was forceful, though soft-spoken. Like a huge tree, he grounded the family and guided his children to college and beyond. That education ethic endures. Expectations are family driven.
With the Farmer’s Almanac as a guide, he planted vegetables on every vacant piece of land he owned. Toiling in the gardens with him, his grandchildren learned planning, patience and to love the Earth. He taught us little things, like how to play solitaire and not to cheat. And he taught us more important things, like do a job right the first time. He told us we could do anything we set our minds to. He worked hard, played hard, and had a live and let live quality about him.
The weekly dinners he hosted for special friends, grandmother’s night off, were events. The men ate delicacies, smoked Cuban cigars, and discussed community issues. A toast to their friendship ended the evenings. Those gatherings gave us a glimpse of what life could be like when we grew up.
He enjoyed hearing a good story. A great sense of humor fueled his storytelling, which he did well. His signature hearty laugh could be heard next door. A cousin was amazed that granddad could name all the presidents, and later realized he’d lived through most of them. He gave great advice, was always supportive, and had the ability to shape our minds, character, and thinking.
I can’t imagine what granddad experienced on the roads he walked three decades after slavery ended. But, he wanted his family to have a better life, and he succeeded.
