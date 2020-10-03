I promised the debate would be must see TV. It was train wreck TV. Tuesday I bore witness to the death of decent discourse. Trump threw civility out the window, debased norms binding the Commission on Presidential Debates since 1988 and made a mockery of the once-dignified affair. Decorum be damned.
There were two participants, but Trump clearly had it his way. He talked over Biden, ignored pleas from the moderator to abide by agreed-upon rules, fanned the flames of ballot distrust and under a thin veil, encouraged Election Day violence.
Trump refused to condemn white supremacy and didn’t cool ardor of the Proud Boys, a far-right neo-fascist male-only organization that promotes and engages in political violence. Trump told them to “stand back and stand by.” Those marching orders blared loud and clear in prime time on national television. Today, those proud good old boys are celebrating their directive from the Commander-in-Chief.
He looked put upon and indignant and seemed offended he had to defend his record. He showed no restraint and no respect for the audience in the auditorium or for American voters. Trump refused to say he would accept the election results. Instead he predicted, “This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen”, a fake flag he has planted since his Inauguration.
He acted like America was his personal fiefdom he could rule as he pleased. The whole world watched Trump cling to power with a white knuckle grip, his incompetence on display for all to see.
The Founding Fathers must have spun in their graves. The framers of the Constitution held the overwhelming conviction there was nothing more poisonous to constitutional democracies than demagogues — which to them meant a very specific kind of threat.
Demagogue: noun; a political leader who seeks support by appealing to the desires and prejudices of ordinary people rather than by using rational argument; an orator, manipulator, rabble rouser. Less than two weeks after the start of the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, George Washington wrote to his friend the Marquis de Lafayette, explaining that his critical purpose in attending the convention was to prevent a demagogue from gaining power in the politically unstable young nation and thus destroying it.
Washington described how he was pulled out of retirement by an urgent risk to the United States. “[A]narchy and Confusion” were threatening the security of the American people and the rule of constitutional law. But this was only half the danger. The deeper risk, he wrote in early June, was that the political chaos created fertile ground for exploitation “by some aspiring demagogue who will not consult the interest of his country so much as his own ambitious views.”
In their wisdom, the Founding Fathers recognized someone like a Trump could rise up.
Last night, Republican consultant and pollster Frank Luntz asked a focus group of undecided voters to use one word to describe the president. One respondent from Wisconsin called Trump obnoxious and un-presidential, while a Pennsylvania voter said he behaved like a “crackhead.” Others described him as being “un-American” and “arrogant.”
Mother warned my brother and me not to ever embarrass her. I didn’t know the consequence and didn’t want to find out. It wouldn‘t have been pretty. Trump’s debate performance embarrassed the entire country — what’s his penalty for that?
I’ve been critical of Trump since he descended the escalator in Trump tower and landed among mere mortals. My always reliable gut instinct clanged like a cow bell. I knew about his fame but saw through the charade. Game recognizes game. That’s like saying skill recognizes skill.
Some voters don’t care about reports published in the “New York Times” regarding the minimal taxes Trump paid. I’m not rich and don’t understand paying the least tax allowable. The country is not the United Way, but good citizens should pay their fair share of taxes. They fund defense, Social Security, Medicare, health programs and social safety net programs like food stamps and disability payments, along with paying off interest on the national debt. Taxes are a responsibility of citizenship.
The confusion is easy to resolve: If the “Times” accusation is wrong, show us your taxes. Put the issue to rest. Otherwise, logic and common sense demand I accept reports from the “Times” as fact. I’ve heard enough empty promises “to reveal your taxes when you’re no longer under audit.”
I’m not trying to change any minds. History will judge Trump’s success and accomplishments, his faults and failures. In the here and now I need to look my grandkids in their eyes and account for where I stand amidst the crazy reality show coming from the White House. I need them to know what a leader is and isn’t. What leaders do and don’t do.
The youngest members of the Murphy clan need to value truth and honesty, should not be bullies, must not embarrass the family and they must always vote; the precious right is a family tradition.
Everyone, please vote, or don’t complain!
