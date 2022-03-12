It’s March Madness, sports fans. That means it’s time for another column about Duke basketball.
That doesn’t surprise regular readers. They expect it, or will avoid it, thinking, “There she goes again.” Sorry, but I put the fan in fanatic.
When the Blue Devils win, it feels like order is restored to the universe. I know them is fighting words to other schools, especially their arch-rival, the UNC Tar Heels. But such is the magnetic force that pulses around Duke’s storied program and it’s coach, Mike Krzyzewski. His name is so hard to pronounce that he’s known as Coach K.
He may not openly admit it, but he wouldn’t, no, couldn’t retire after last year’s team stumbled to a 13-11 record, playing games in mostly empty arenas, while missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. He’s retiring after this season and is taking his final bow from basketball.
Duke has already clinched the number 1 seed in this week’s ACC Tournament and has an outside shot at another number 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But this is about Saturday night.
Number 4-ranked Duke played the unranked Tar Heels. It was Coach K’s last home game in Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium, a Gothic basketball cathedral that menaces opponents, on the court named after him. The stadium is a hallowed basketball fortress that he transformed into a living, breathing, screaming organism.
Over the course of four decades, Coach K and the Cameron Crazies redefined the competitive value of home-court advantage. It’s a 9,314 seat arena where he’s hung five national championship banners. It’s where he’s earned 572 of his 1,997 career wins. Coach K said of the stadium, “It was mine for 42 years, but it’s Duke’s forever.”
It was the 490th consecutive stadium sellout—a streak that dates back to 1990. To get seats, Duke students camped in tents outside the building since January 23 in a village dubbed Krzyzewskiville.
The entire sports world turned its gaze to Durham for another chapter in the battle for Tobacco Road. The rivalry dates back to1920, and UNC leads 141 to 115 wins. The face-off between two North Carolina universities just 12 miles apart was as star-studded a college basketball game as we’ve ever seen. Celebrities made the trek to pay homage, and 96 of Coach K’s former players made their way back to the motherland.
The average ticket price was $5,392; the price to get in Super Bowl 56 on game day was $3,800. Some Duke-UNC tickets on the secondary market were priced north of $10,000, making it objectively the toughest ticket to land in the history of basketball. Hype surrounding the game reached a frenzy.
Leading up to the game, Coach K said, “I think I’m just going to overall, I’m talking to myself right now, just let it happen. And see what the hell happens. But try not to let it negatively influence anything for my players, because look, for them, it’s their game. I’m responsible for making sure that they have the best chance to win that game.”
Duke nation anticipated a win. Because a month ago, they beat UNC by 20 points. Because Saturday was Coach K’s night. But fate doesn’t favor because. And the basketball gods are unpredictable.
At 6 p.m., Cameron Crazies were in full effect. Some held church fans with the dis-embodied face of their beloved Coach K. The decibel level deafened. After a pregame ceremony and tipoff approached, he sat, arms crossed, a bit teary. Two minutes into the game he was on his court stomping, yelling, grimacing.
UNC got off to a great start, then they took charge of the game. It would be their victory, but it will forever be Coach K’s night.
This week’s ACC Tournament will serve as an anti-climax to what played out in front of the fortunate, now heartbroken souls who got inside one of the country’s premier sports venues. Winning will get UNC an invitation to the Big Dance.
Writing about Coach K’s milestone is like brushing against history and greatness.
