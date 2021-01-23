Two weeks ago, a riot tested democracy. But, nothing keeps America down. If you invade the temple of democracy, we’ll clean it up, fortify it with soldiers with big guns and keep moving.
The conspiracy-driven gambit failed. I hope the criminals find a country more to their liking. If those misguided misfits who desecrated the Capitol are unhappy with America and the perks of a free society, I suggest they try Russia. Maybe more freedom rings there.
I hope Jan. 6 makes citizens appreciate what happened today.
Inauguration Eve set the tone, when President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris presided over a memorial to honor four hundred thousand COVID deaths. I’ve long wanted a national moment to come together and mourn our lost lives. The nation needed it. It felt heartless not to acknowledge our collective grief.
Wednesday, the curtain rose on a new day. The Capitol never looked more glorious than it did at noon. Shining and dripping with red, white and blue bunting, the same building that was invaded, ransacked and trashed two weeks ago gleamed with defiant beauty.
Washington’s edifices and monuments are majestic and designed to impress. Benjamin Banneker was already a practiced mathematician and astronomer when he was approached in 1791 to survey the land staked out for the new United States capital. A free Black who grew up in Maryland as a farmer, Banneker was more than a laborer. Though his formal education ended at an early age, he continued to study science and physics and would later write a series of best-selling almanacs.
Banneker made astronomical observations for which the survey’s starting point could be determined. He also used his calculations to establish boundary points for the District. Charles L’Enfant. Pierre, a French-born American engineer, architect, and urban designer designed the basic plan for Washington.
The majesty of the nation’s capital might intimidate visiting dignitaries and provides the best home field advantage. My daughter Sommer has lived and worked in the beautiful city for 12 years, and there’s a flaw: When I visit her, it’s impossible to find a parking space.
I watched Biden’s swearing-in ceremony with wide-eyed excitement. Lady Gaga sang the national anthem. She wore a navy cashmere fitted jacket adorned with a gold brooch of a dove holding an olive branch. When she descended the steps, I crossed my fingers that her over-the top red silk skirt wouldn’t trip her.
Jennifer Lopez sang “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful.” I felt sad for the Capitol invaders who don’t appreciate the rich diversity of our country. Garth Brooks sang “Amazing Grace” and giddily hugged former presidents.
Biden met the moment. He halted his speech and led the audience in silent prayer for coronavirus victims. He quoted his favorite song “American Anthem”, saying, “The work and prayers of centuries have brought us to this day. What shall be our legacy? What will our children say? …America, America, I gave my best to you.” Biden added, “…together we shall write an American story of hope not fear.”
Written by Gene Scheer in 1998, “American Anthem” was first performed by Denyce Graves that year at the Smithsonian Institution during an event to launch Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Save America’s Treasures initiative. Graves performed the song again for George W. Bush’s second inauguration in 2005. Later, Norah Jones further popularized “American Anthem” by covering it for Ken Burns’ WWII documentary series The War.
Amanda Gorman, 22, became the youngest inaugural poet in history when she recited her poem “The Hill We Climb.” The poem ends, “So let us leave behind a country better than one we were left, with every breath from my bronze-pounded chest we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one. We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west. We will rise from the wind-swept north-east where our forefathers first realized revolution. We will rise from the Lake Rim cities of the mid-western states. We will rise from the sun-baked south. We will rebuild, reconcile and recover in every known nook of our nation, in every corner called our country our people diverse and beautiful will emerge battered and beautiful.”
The president ended his speech with a vision: “With unity we can do great things, important things. We can right wrongs, we can put people to work in good jobs, we can teach our children in safe schools. We can overcome the deadly virus, we can rebuild work, we can rebuild the middle class and make work secure, we can secure racial justice and we can make America once again the leading force for good in the world.”
A solemn field of flags waved for those who couldn’t be there. Inspirational words warmed frosty air. America won.
