This column marinated almost four years, and the time is ripe to see if anything changed. Just a few head-spinning months into Trump’s presidency I offered tips on how to endure the bedlam he creates and revels in. Thanks to his consistency, after many Trump-centric columns, there’s nothing new to say. My May 2017 column says it all:
Survival guide for Trump’s petulance
The collision between politics and pop culture is the sweet spot of our attention. I’ve covered Trump since he descended the elevator in his tower. He was a joke on a dark horse. But the joke was on everyone who didn’t take him seriously.
The reality star president attracts confusion like a moth to a flame. By design or default, there are times he can’t get out of his own way. Maybe he prefers it like that and believes there’s no such thing as bad publicity.
Trump stirs controversy faster than I can craft metaphors about his agenda unravelling like a spool of thread. The compulsion of opinion writers who claim an addiction to writing about him is understandable. His life begs for comment. The man cannot be ignored, like P. T. Barnum’s circus or a letter from the IRS.
Some journalists complain about “Trump fatigue.” Not me. I’m never at a loss for words to fill a column about him. He’s the gift that keeps on giving. I won’t be remembered as the writer who ignored the most improbable tale of our time.
Saying that events happening in Washington are bombshells is like pronouncing water is wet. Stories that leave me whiplashed from winds of dis-belief merit higher wattage words — we have a walking Death Star in the Oval Office.
Though the vise of headlines and analysis crush my sensibilities, this is no time to take a break from covering the story we keep covering. As Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told his colleagues, “History is watching.”
I think about politics a lot. Governing should interest citizens. It’s the work we pay elected officials to do. It’s their day job. We’re their boss. So I notice their actions or inactions, file them in a recess of my brain and retrieve the memories when it’s time to vote.
With our Twitter president, no scandal has its day in the sun before a new story stomps life out of the last one. Crises step on each other like hungry children in the lunch line.
It’s unfortunate that we have an unprepared president with no political experience who thrives on chaos. His success in the business world comes from skill in negotiation, leverage, and making noise. Everything doesn’t translates to being presidential.
How do I write about investigations, allegations, and self-inflicted wounds? Chronological order? Alphabetical order? Ranking on the Most Egregious scale? I hunt for angles and perspectives. I employ humor and sarcasm. My finger always points at Trump, never his followers. The people have spoken, he’s what the electorate wanted and I’m okay with that.
Dee Dee is not okay with how she feels, like a victim of the news. Trump refers to himself in the third person, so can she. It’s time for Dee Dee to do what she does best.
So Dee Dee will turn her frown upside down. Let a smile be her umbrella. Speak positive thoughts and aspirations. If Dee Dee throws in a few chants, perhaps she’ll reap a positive outcome.
Other than write about the “Now, What?” situation the country finds itself in, what can Dee Dee do? She invites everyone to join her, because she will:
• Watch the levers of politics churn.
• Hope they don’t crush her spirit.
• Seek first to understand.
• Jump not to conclusions.
• Elevate truth as a value.
• Wait for truth to unfold.
• Appreciate good journalism.
• Understand the role leaks play in transparency.
• Raise the bar on what to expect from our leaders.
• Reject cow manure. You know it when you smell it.
• Understand that witch hunts make witches nervous.
• Show the world why we’re the greatest nation.
• Be skeptical but hold onto optimism.
• Pray for the best.
• Model dignity.
Life isn’t bullet points. It’s paragraphs and pages that don’t always explain the un-explainable. Like how to fix things. Like how to make Russia stop interfering in our elections. Like how to make Trump stop early morning tweeting, reject his impulses, and employ verbal restraint.
Voters who support the president and those who don’t reside on opposite ends of a pole. With Dee Dee’s Survival Guide America can show the world the best of who we are. We display calm in a storm. Dee Dee thanks you.
Today, Trump refers to himself in third person less than before, but still has a slippery relationship with the truth. The long political road ends Tuesday. Early voting numbers show healthy citizen participation and the voters’ determination to be heard.
I hope everybody votes. I hope the election aftermath is peaceful. When they play “Hail to the Chief” I hope the nation unites behind him. Then, America will win.
