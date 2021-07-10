What happens in the news doesn’t always pair well with a morning cup of coffee. I comment on those headlines. I write about politics and hope that means compromise. More often, it means controversy, because politics is a struggle for power. Politics is also about governing, which is messy. The famous Prussian statesman Otto von Bismarck quipped, “Laws are like sausages, it is better not to see them being made.”
The pace of life makes me address what’s urgent, rather than what’s important. Feel-good stories are hard to find, because nice doesn’t scream for attention. Bad news is abundant, and if it bleeds, it leads. That mantra brings tragedy into the foreground.
Such was the case last week, when a human being bypassed the bottom of the barrel and built a new cellar. A 27-year-old woman was arrested after the body of a toddler was pulled from the Chattahoochee river. That’s what I deal with every day.
Weeks waiting for a miracle from the Surfside, Florida condo collapse left hope in tatters. When my spirit was at low tide, a friend brought me a present. It was a plaque shaped like a bird house decorated with flowers and a reminder to “enjoy the little things.”
It’s not wise to ignore an actual sign. During the holiday weekend, life slowed enough for fresh thoughts to seep in, so I took a hint from my gift and made time to reflect. Today, I deal with the little things I enjoy, like:
My $3 dollar necklace. The trinket with stars and stripes swings from a string of blue plastic beads. It flashes in 2 speeds and is hard to ignore. Nanotechnology produced a cheap tchotchke that made people smile July 4th.
A parade. Carrollton’s People’s Parade, a 44-year tradition, started the city’s Independence Day festivities. It returned after being cancelled by the pandemic last year, and a big crowd welcomed it back.
Busy airports. Hustle and bustle means people are on the move, making up for a year of missed travel to visit friends and family.
Cheering for the Atlanta Hawks. I tried to believe.
Shopping. Kathy and I visit Robinson’s Salvage for adventures in treasure hunting. After shopping a recent sweltering day, we had lunch beside Lake Carroll. Chick-fil-A peach milk shakes were a welcome cold treat topped with whipped cream and a cherry. In a nice gastronomic extra, the cherry had a stem. Their frozen lemonade is also refreshing.
Receptions at Carrollton Center for the Arts. I’s the place to be. I can enjoy art, food, music and people at the exhibit openings.
Nature. I delight in sitting in my garden at 7 AM, when birds are the noisiest. I love the local Farmer’s Market.
Friends. My garden reminds me of my late friend Shelley Murphy. She was a Master Gardener and had a beautiful back yard that overflowed with vegetables and countless varieties of plants and flowers. Shelley was funny, and titled her book, “Compost Happens.” When I sought her guidance on where to plant mint so it would flourish, her advice on the best location for the invasive herb was, “Plant it in your neighbor’s yard.”
My grandson’s happiness. Caleb turned 16 in January and got his learner’s permit. This summer, he got his first real job. That meant his first real check and the shock first-time wage-earners’ experience when they lament, “What happened to the rest of my money?”
Mindless guilty pleasures. Mine is “Holy Moly.” The television program is miniature golf meets the Three Stooges. It’s cotton candy for the mind and is as much fun as it is ridiculous.
Sending cards and notes to friends and family. Attaching just the right stamp is the finishing touch. USPS.com offers an attractive selection of stamps.
Mail that doesn’t require a check. Last week, cousin Eddie sent me a packet of clippings, articles, and handouts he used for decades at work, church and family gatherings. His note concluded, “Be a rainbow in someone’s storm.”
“This American Life” on NPR. Since 1995, in 728 episodes, Ira Glass has hosted weekly hour-long episodes around a theme. The stories are little movies for radio about compelling people, funny moments, surprising plot twists and interesting ideas. I just re-played Episode 510 (“Fiasco!”) It’s about when things go really wrong—when you leave the normal realm of human error, fumble, mishap, and mistake and enter the territory of really huge breakdowns. I laughed ‘til I cried.
Favorite songs. Music transports me to another place and time. When I yearn to escape the horrible news coming at me, I listen to Louis Armstrong sing the wistful “What a Wonderful World” when I yearn to escape the horrible news around me. The words remind me of the hopeful side of life: “I hear babies crying, I watch them grow, they’ll learn much more than I’ll ever know. And I think to myself what a wonderful world. Yes, I think to myself what a wonderful world. Ooh yes.”
What little things do you enjoy?
Dee Dee Murphy can be reached at shareyouropinions @yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.