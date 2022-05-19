When it comes to new technology, some consumers can’t wait. But I’m, “What now?” While I’d never exchange my pocket calculator for an abacus, I don’t want the latest gadget.
Innovation pulls us along at rapid speed and it’s exhausting. I protest where possible. I resent technology being forced down my throat, forced to order checks online when the 800 number I misplaced works fine. You must wonder why I still use checks.
Sommer got a letter from Verizon informing her that December 31 they will no longer support 3G devices. I’m on my daughter’s phone plan and asked, “Are they talking about me?” She said, “Of course. It’s time to give up your flip phone.”
Charlton Heston’s declaration about guns popped into my head, and I thought, “I’ll give up my flip phone when they pry it from my cold, dead hands.”
Everyone doesn’t welcome 5G. People argue that the smaller wavelengths used in each new generation of mobile phone infrastructure have never been tested, and therefore we are guinea pigs for this technological experiment.
Verizon stopped activating 3G devices in 2018, preparing for an original target shutdown date at the end of 2019. They extended that timeline to the end of 2020, then to the end of 2022. Mike Haberman, VP of Network Engineering attributed the delays to efforts to minimize disruptions to customers as they migrated to “newer and more advanced technologies.” I don’t want to migrate.
Verizon has120.9 million wireless subscribers, and less than 1% of its customers still access its 3G network. That includes me, so I’m one in a million!
Entering the Verizon store on HWY 27 last week, I knew exactly what I wanted. There would be no up-selling me. Clerks couldn’t appeal to my ego, because I don’t have to keep up with the Jones’ phone.
When I wanted to buy a new Jeep, I went to the showroom and felt like my wallet was open. The best case scenario was not being taken advantage of too much. The salesman did his schtick, I made my choice and he disappeared into a back room to talk to “someone.” He re-appeared and told me that with my credit, I can afford a much nicer car. I wanted a Jeep and said I’d find a dealer to sell me one.
My flip phone does what I need a phone to do—send and receive calls. And it doesn’t break when I drop it. My grandchildren try to convince me to join their addiction to pricey, fragile devices, but it’s futile. I’m okay sitting on the bottom rung of the technology ladder, not spending band width mastering new computer functions.
On principle, I won’t buy an iPhone, which makes me a conscientious objector. Reports about working conditions in factories that produce Apple products reinforce my bias against shiny new objects. Plus, Apple admitted they slow down smart phone performance on purpose to protect the batteries in older phones, which translates as, “Time to upgrade your phone.” Planned obsolescence is here to stay.
A friend gave me a subscription to The New Yorker. In short order, I was addicted their humor and wry cartoons and reading about culture in the Big Apple. A few months ago, cartoons depicted computer functions the artist wished he had in real life. I ran with the idea and imagined practical uses of sci-fi technology.
Every year on my birthday, I’ll hit num lock and stay forever 21. No, 40 is better. It will be easy to control unruly children with the ctrl button. If I run afoul of the law and end up in court, the delete button erases the crime. If the worse happens and I’m convicted and jailed, I’ll push escape.
If I botch a project and have to do it over, I’ll enter backspace. When I get bored with my job, I’ll hit shift and find a new career. Relationship problems are no problem with the pause button. If things still don’t work out, I’ll avoid a messy breakup by pressing end.
My parody looms closer than we know.
Smart technology can make decisions without human intervention. The technology employs machine learning and big data analysis to perform functions that have traditionally been done by humans. Robots might require more than the four laws they abide by. I don’t even want to know everything that AI (artificial intelligence) can do—that information might make me paranoid about my laptop.
I love my new $80 slate grey flip phone! Due to a promotion, it was free. I paid just $43.05 for the “upgrade” and activation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.