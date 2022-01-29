Last weekend, the sports world was riveted to television watching NFL teams battle to play in the Super Bowl. I’m not a football fan, but I loved watching the trailer, that went viral, promoting the five stars who will perform during half-time. I’ll watch their performances, and also the wrap-up Monday of the best commercials. I cherry-pick what interests me and forego the sweaty parts of the game.
I scanned the internet to see the highlights I missed (gotta stay informed), and saw the image of a football field and a shoe flung in the air. That made no sense, until I read further.
During the final moments of Buffalo’s AFC Divisional playoff matchup against the Chiefs, a rogue Chiefs fan bolted onto the field with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Threw Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs tackled the fan so hard, he knocked the his shoe off. Another player threw it in the air.
The collision wasn’t shown on television, but thankfully everyone has a camera on their phone. When I read the story, I laughed ‘til I cried. Then, felt guilty for laughing at what I assumed was the fan’s pain. Then, I reckoned he received his just desserts. If that was pain, so be it.
Based on being leveled to the ground by a two-time Pro-Bowler, I assume it was a painful experience. If it wasn’t enough, the choke hold used by the security guard who “escorted” the fan off the field added a dose of discomfort. The fan was lifted off the ground, kicking his legs in what looked like jubilation, as the crowd cheered.
The expression “knock my socks off” comes to mind. It means to affect or impress someone in a very strong and favorable way. The fan had his shoe knocked off, and not in a favorable way.
With everything going on in the world, this story shouldn’t even register as a blip on my radar screen. Except it does, because a writer puts herself in other people’s shoes, imagines what their life is like and what causes them to be transformed.
So, questions run through my head. I wonder what the world looked like after the hit he received from a pro football player, who gets paid to tackle men and inflict pain. What did crazy fan think, when his brain stopped banging against the inside of his skull? Maybe his first thought was, what happened, where am I or I’m on television. Maybe he thought, that was a bad idea. I hope he vowed not to do that again. Maybe he doesn’t think at all.
I don’t know crazy fan’s motive, but did finding out his stunt wasn’t aired on television crush his dreams of Tic Toc success? Cameras cut away from the moment he ran onto the field and got slammed to the ground. I don’t think potential brain damage was worth any likes he would get, or however social media platforms count clicks when users post stupid stuff they do.
I wonder if he regrets his choice to seek the spotlight, or is he’s proud of it. I wonder if he sustained injuries. Football players are protected against hard knocks by a helmet and pads covering their shoulders, knees, elbows and sensitive body parts. Oh well, I hope that he’ll make better decisions in the future.
Was this the high point of his life? If the fan has a job, what does his employer think about his worker being driven into the turf? Was alcohol involved? What will his mother will think, when she discovers her son’s mis-adventure? There’s not much a mother can do. He’s too old for time-out, and the pain was punishment enough. Oh well, she can hope that her friends don’t find out the culprit in this story was her stupid spawn.
I wonder if he lives in his mother’s basement. Does he vote? Is he an otherwise responsible citizen? The moral of the story is: Never judge a man, until you have walked a mile in his shoe.
