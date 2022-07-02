The January 6 hearings are the most important story of my journalistic life. Of your life. In your children’s lives. An attempted coup. Treason. Schemes. Intimidation. Violence. The bottom of the barrel of unpatriotic behavior.
Bad actors circumvented the Constitution and broke the law in an effort to certify the loser of a presidential election.
Evidence reveals a look inside the insurrection. These words are from two instigators and an ordinary citizen who sustained collateral damage:
“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and Republican congressmen”, so said POTUS 45, the in absentia shadow that hovers over the Select Committee. “We have lots of theories, we just don’t have evidence”, so said his adviser, the once-respected Rudy Giuliani. “I’ve lost my name, and I’ve lost my reputation. I’ve lost my sense of security. All because of a group of people starting with number 45 and his ally, Rudy Giuliani, decided to... push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen”, so said Ruby Freeman, the former Georgia elections worker whose life was turned upside down by false accusations of voter fraud.
POTUS 45’s lawyer John Eastman and Giuliani pushed the theory that former Vice President Mike Pence could reject the certification of President Joe Biden’s election. Pence’s attorney Greg Jacob noted that state legislatures, as well as Republican leaders, had already put out statement saying that they had no intention of reversing the outcome of the 2020 election. “No state had any legislative house that indicated they had any interest in it,” Jacob said. He continued to paint a grim picture. “You would have had a constitutional jump-ball situation with that standoff. That issue might well have to be decided in the streets.”
Great. A presidential election decided by violence, like a banana republic. Because he loved power, POTUS 45 clung to it and rejected an orderly transfer. I’m sure the Founding Fathers were spinning in their graves.
I look through the eyeglasses of a reporter, rather than put on the thinking cap of an opinion writer. I watch January 6 hearings and flash back to the Watergate hearings, when wrongdoing led to scandal and impeachment of a president.
Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward, who helped uncover Watergate crimes, discussed with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation. He said, “I’m convinced having spent part of my life on (POTUS 45) that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately. Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by (POTUS 45) going on to this day.”
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said Justice Department investigators are closing in on POTUS 45, after it was reported that federal authorities searched the home of Jeffrey Clark, his former acting assistant attorney general. Kirschner said, “The investigative circle tightens.This means a federal judge concluded there is probable cause to believe there’s evidence of crime in Jeffrey Clark’s home. Let the flipping begin.”
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) wanted to hand-deliver fake electors to Pence on the morning of January 6, according to information revealed during the January 6 hearing. Johnson comically tried to dodge reporters’ questions, by walking fast and pretending to talk on his phone, until a reporter called him out by saying, “You’re not on the phone. I can see your screen.”
Six Republican members of Congress who helped POTUS 45 try to overturn the results of the election sought pardons from him. Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks sought a blanket pardon of members of Congress involved in the attempt to overturn Biden’s victory. Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert, Scott Perry and Marjorie Taylor Greene, the extremist from Georgia, also wanted a pardon. Does that show consciousness of guilt?
An unscheduled hearing produced a surprise witness. Despite threats against her, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided an inside portrait of a president who demonstrated fits of rage when he didn’t get his way. Who had knowledge of armed protesters at the January 6 rally and ignored the potential for violence, because in his words, “They’re not here to hurt me.”Then who were they there to hurt?
The Select Committee chairman asked those who remembered facts or found their courage to come forward.
America already forfeited our status as leader of the free world. Believing a blatant big lie further diminishes our standing. And less we forget, POTUS 45’s minions are working in plain sight to subvert the next election.
