I appreciate insights that take me out of my bubble and slap me upside my head. Not a physical jolt, but bring me back to reality. It happened when I complained that having to stay up ‘til 10 pm to watch Duke play for the Elite Eight would make me tired the next day. My daughter said that was a first world problem.
In that moment I felt spoiled and entitled. To hot meals when hunger pangs summoned my taste buds. To a good night’s sleep on my comfy new Martha Stewart down pillow. To a life that’s normal.
There’s no normalcy in Ukraine. Not when Russia is bombing them to rubble. Not when people cower in fear while cities are pillaged. Not when fathers can’t tuck children into bed at night. There’s no normalcy because fathers are off fighting a war.
Mothers console children as families become refugees. The war has displaced 4.3 million children in the last month. Many flee clutching a stuffed animal for comfort.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian women have taken up arms. According to media reports, women constitute as much as 15% of the Ukrainian fighting force. CNN reported that after dropping off their parents and children in the border town of Przemysl, Poland, some women are turning around to go back to the fight. Millions of women describe themselves as the “rear front line.” They provide logistics and non-combat support, like knitting strips of cloth to camouflage tanks.
When Russia launched their invasion, I predicted their tanks would roll over Ukraine, who was no match for the invader’s military might. I was wrong.
Ukraine is not willing to lay down and be rolled over—they are standing their ground. Russia meets stiff opposition because their foe is fighting back. Faced with desecration and inhumanity, Ukraine’s spine and spirit are on display for the world to see and admire.
Their people are patriotic and unyielding. They’re calm and dignified boarding trains that evacuate them to new places and uncertain lives. They’re tenacious and industrious in urban warfare and crafty in defense strategies. On the news, I’ve seen civilians make Molotov Cocktails, build tank barricades and defuse land mines. I saw a crowd in an occupied town following a Russian tank, shouting at the driver to leave.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky is the right leader for the moment. He’s courageous and a great communicator. He has rallied support for his country’s needs by addressing NATO leaders, the United Nations Security Council, international governing bodies, even the Grammy audience. He told CBS’ 60 Minutes what the world should understand about Ukraine’s fight against Russia. He said, “We are defending the right to live.”
While economic sanctions mean Russia’s citizens have trouble getting cash from ATMs, experience a scarcity of goods, rising prices on technology, and no more Big Macs, I don’t pity them. That’s the price they pay for electing a blood-thirsty dictator for president. I won’t cry for the Russian “influencers” who tore up luxury purses in protest. And Russian Oligarchs who have their assets seized and who have to hide their mega-yachts have a real first-world problem.
The U.K. joined the U.S. in imposing the measures on Russia’s elite. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said major oligarchs would be a target and that “we are holding them to account for their complicity in Russia’s crimes in Ukraine.”
So I won’t shed tears. Petr Aven, 67, a former Russian academic, politician and businessman who doesn’t know if he can pay even the most basic bills. The Foreign Office said Aven was worth an estimated $5.3 billion, but now his British bank accounts and assets have been frozen. The businessman told the Financial Times, “We don’t understand how to survive. Everything which we were building for 30 years is now completely ruined. And we have to somehow start a new life. Will l be allowed to have a cleaner, or a driver? I don’t drive a car.”
Social media users reacting to the article about Aven had little sympathy for his plight compared with the suffering and devastation wrought by the Ukraine invasion. However, his comments show how sanctioned Russians are coping.
This is how I honor Ukraine’s struggle: Every December, Time magazine chooses a Person of the Year. The annual issue features a person, group, idea, or object that for better or for worse has done the most to influence the events of the year. I’m compelled to pre-empt their choice and name the citizens of Ukraine, my new heroes, as Persons of the Year. They earned the distinction.
Civil War general William Tecumseh Sherman was right when he said, “War is hell and everyone loses.
