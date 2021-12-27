Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. Near record high temperatures. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.