In December 2015, I wrote “The Song for Every Season.” The column described a Christmas carol through the lens of scarcity and war. A major conflict was the Syrian Civil War, with 220,000 fatalities.
The war produced a refugee crisis with consequences that rippled across Europe and made nations examine their capacity and choices. Extend aid or close borders? Do unto others, or turn them away?
It’s time to update the column:
“Someday at Christmas men won’t be boys, playing with bombs like kids play with toys. One warm December our hearts will see a world where men are free.”
“Someday at Christmas” became my favorite Christmas carol in 1967, when I heard the lyrics and music by Stevie Wonder. The song captured my heart. His wishes for mankind flip a switch that awakens my Christmas spirit.
Long before Google, Pandora, and You Tube, I’d scour urban radio stations after Thanksgiving, desperately seeking the song. Soaring music made tears well, and for a half century I prayed his someday would become reality.
The world needs caring and giving more than ever. The news delivers dire headlines. Events spur hand wringing and stir musings in my futile effort to figure out how to better the world. Though dread provides column ideas, I wish better for our world.
“Someday at Christmas there’ll be no wars, when we have learned what Christmas is for. When we have found what life’s really worth, there’ll be peace on Earth.”
It’s estimated that since 1776, America has been at war 225 of our 244 years. Today, we’re faced with a challenging foe: opioids. Other than methadone, synthetic opioids are the main driver of drug overdose deaths—49,860 in 2019. Fighting the war against opioid misuse and dependence will save lives.
“Someday all our dreams will come to be, someday in a world where men are free. Maybe not in time for you and me, but someday at Christmastime.”
If we want to be free of COVID-19, everyone should do their part and get vaccinated.
“Someday at Christmas we’ll see a land with no hungry children, no empty hand. One happy morning people will share our world where people care.”
Since the United States exited Afghanistan, after 20 years, a food crisis has unfolded across the country. Nearly 23 million Afghans face hunger, and 1 million children are at risk of dying, unless they receive immediate treatment for malnutrition.
“Someday at Christmas there’ll be no tears when all men are equal and no man has fears. One shining moment, one prayer away from our world today.”
Equality can start with voting rights. And, it’s sad that active shooter drills have become one of the most common school safety measures. The pandemic may have interrupted the trend of school shootings over the last decade. But gun violence has increased.
“Someday all our dreams will come to be, someday in a world where men are free. Maybe not in time for you and me, but someday at Christmastime.”
Women and girls in Afghanistan are not free. They face discrimination. Their lives and opportunities worsened when the U. S. exited their country, and the Taliban re-surged. They have shut women out of the workforce and kept girls from going to school.
“Someday at Christmas man will not fail, hate would be gone and love will prevail. Someday a new world that we can start with hope in every heart.”
Last year, more than 10,000 people reported to law enforcement that they were the victim of a hate crime, because of their race or ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, religion or disability. That number has been on the rise in recent years, according to the FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report.
“Someday all our dreams will come to be, someday in a world where men are free. Maybe not in time for you and me, but someday at Christmastime.”
One warm December, I hope my dream for peace on Earth will come to be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.