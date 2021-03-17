One year ago, COVID changed life as we knew it. The mournful anniversary brings rays of hope and financial relief.
Democrats eked out a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that put money in the pockets of tax payers. Though flawed and dripping with pork fat, the 686 page bill provided financial help to citizens in need.
No Republicans in either chamber of Congress voted for the bill, leaving Democrats zero margin for error in the 50-50 Senate. Concessions were made to gain the support of moderate senators: enhanced unemployment benefits were reduced, income thresholds for who will receive stimulus checks were lowered slightly, and a provision to raise the federal minimum wage was scrapped.
Politicians are skilled at talking out of both sides of their mouths and have short memories. In December, 2017, Republicans helped Trump enact $1.5 trillion tax cuts that benefitted high-income individuals the most. Trump kicked off that holiday weekend at the Winter White House in Mar-a-Lago, where initiation fees cost $200,000 and annual dues cost $14,000. There, he told friends, “You all just got a lot richer.”
Compare the environments in which both trillion dollar bills passed. President Obama left Trump an economy that had recovered from the Great Recession and was nearing full strength. Biden started his presidency amid a pandemic with all its job losses. His tax savings will go to the lowest 60% of earners. The Trump tax cuts, by contrast, heavily favored the wealthy. The top 20% getting 65% of the benefit and the top 1% getting 21% of the savings.
Hope arrived last week wrapped in the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announcement about new safety measures. Based on the latest science, the guidelines gave vaccinated grandparents permission to visit their grandchildren and allowed vaccinated groups to gather indoors. Obviously, wear a mask in public and practice social distancing. Don't get too confident and cause another wave of infections.
Grandparents can hug their un-vaccinated grandchildren, especially if they are local, and people should still avoid travel. Now, as many grandparents have received their doses of the vaccine, a small part of the world is starting to feel right again. The pandemic is not over, but these guidelines make life more bearable.
The pandemic will be over when there are no longer widespread cases worldwide. Based on history, we have an idea how the future will turn out. The Spanish Flu of 1918 infected about a third of the people on the planet. Encyclopedia Britannica says it lasted until early Spring 1919, coming in three different waves.
Based on data of the number of coronavirus cases, experts have created models to give us an idea of the timeline for the end of this pandemic. “If we maintain the current social models, and with the vaccination included, this pandemic should end by August,” said Dr. Edwin Michael, an epidemiologist who models data for the World Health Organization. Life will return to normal in phases.
I can write prose all day long praising the announcement that clears grandparents to hug their grandchildren. But poetry matches the excitement of this much-appreciated news:
“Re-Joycing”
Apologies to Jack Yellen, “Happy Days are Here Again” lyricist
Hugging days are back again, so much less to fear again,
Cheer and have a beer again. Hugging days are here again.
CDC pronounced it now, go outside and shout it now,
we can all applaud, and now go and find someone to hug.
That COVID shot I got today was such a tiny price to pay,
fie on what naysayers say, they cannot steal my joy.
Isolation, we had enough, the last year has been damn tough,
I’d celebrate in the buff, if it weren’t against the law.
When I thought it’d never end, and our sorrows would not mend,
it really sucked, I won’t pretend, but good times are coming back.
Three teen grands can hug my neck, if they refuse, then what the heck.
I’ll gladly settle for a peck on the cheek and still rejoice.
Things are opening up again, we finally have hope again,
better days appear again, and I pray they’re here to stay.
New normal begins anew; soon, we’ll worship in a pew;
do the things we could not do; everything we missed so much.
Don’t let life reverse again. I pray, don’t make it worse again.
I will surely curse again if we lose our hugging days!
