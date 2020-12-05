During this challenging COVID era, I need at least a thimble of happiness. So, I appreciate little things that lighten my heart and help pass the time.
I need a challenge.
Mornings start with reading online front pages of The New York Times and my former hometown newspaper, The Charlotte Observer. I complete the Times’ Spelling Bee and 5 X 5 inch mini crossword puzzle to wake my brain. Last week, the paper challenged readers to express what they’re thankful for in six words. You should give that a try.
Writing is the best part of my day.
In response to a recent column about Sedona, Arizona, I received this message: “Dear Dee Dee, I enjoyed so much your article in the Times-Georgian. It is always fun to read about places we have visited. Your description of Sedona and the Chapel of the Holy Cross brought back a terribly moving and sad time of my life. My son Jon was dying of brain cancer and I visited him in Arizona for the last time. He and his partner took me from Las Vegas to Sedona. We didn’t go into the church as Jon wasn’t able, but we climbed to the top parking lot.” She included a photo of them in front of the red rocks. I love feedback from readers.
I draw dimples on my mask so people know I’m smiling. I sing along with the Beatles “1”, their album containing number one hits. When the CD was released, I requested it as a Christmas gift from my children and played it until it wore out. I’m on my second copy.
Ten years after moving to Carrollton, I finally watch the Falcons play football on television. Sometimes I watch “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal” to see how those reduced-audience shows produce programs in the age of social distancing. Even with its plethora of channels, television is not as good as it used to be.
I acquired cable TV late. When my kids were young and complained there was nothing to watch on our three VHF and two UFH channels, I’d tell them to read a book, play outside or create something. They’d beg me for cable.
I explained that our house was too old for cable — a little white fib. But in 2008 I was an empty-nester and Barack Obama ran for president. My daughter urged me to get cable so I wouldn’t miss any political news coverage.
To the Time-Warner cable guy I must have looked like a dinosaur. I asked if my house was the last one in North Carolina to have cable installed. He thought for a moment and answered, “Almost the last.”
I binge-watch “The West Wing” on Netflix. The political drama is ranked among the best television shows of all time. The credits list Dee Dee Myers, and her name brings back memories.
Myers, press secretary for Bill Clinton’s first two years in office, was inspiration for the fictional C. J. Cregg and served as a consultant on the program. During the ‘90s I had an office at The Charlotte Observer. Reporters in the newsroom would mistakenly call me Dee Dee Myers because both our names often appeared in the paper. They joked that reporters in D C probably called her my name.
I have fun with words.
While auditing classes at UWG, my creative writing professor said writers usually have a favorite letter. Mine is Q. It looks like a question mark, has a strong sound when ending a word and soft sound when followed by U. Plus, it’s worth ten points in Scrabble.
Word Genius sends my inbox word quizzes and a word of the day. I like their recent list of the most beautiful words in the English language that sound as beautiful as their meanings. The list is subjective, but I don’t disagree:
Aurora (Short for aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights; is another word for dawn.)
Effervescent (Means bubbly, sounds bubbly and makes you feel good.)
Felicity (Means intense happiness; beautiful not just because of how it sounds, but also because of how it feels.)
Gossamer (With its hard G, it might not be a word you’d expect when discussing delicate things. Once you repeat it a few times, however, you feel the silkiness of the word and how gentle it is.)
Halcyon (Refers to peaceful days gone by, which sounds like a dream.)
Lithe (It’s short, sweet and evokes an image of grace.)
Mellifluous (Means to have a pleasant, musical sound.)
Scintillating (The rising and falling syllables make it true to its definition — sparkling or especially skillful and clever.)
Surreptitious (The beauty of this word comes from its sound, but also its mystery. The word itself means secret and is like a whisper.)
Visceral (The beauty comes from the intensity of its sound. When you say the word, it feels like it comes from deep within your chest.)
Every day is an adventure. Weeks melt into months. Little things become my favorite things.
